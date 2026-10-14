Predicting offseason trades and free agent deals for MLB stars out of the playoffs

Major League Baseball has whittled its postseason field to 12 teams to its version of the final four. The eight other playoff qualifiers, meanwhile, have gone home for the winter — and each has key players who might not be back with those teams when spring training begins in February (or April, or June, or 2028).

Here is a look at 10 players from those teams with uncertain futures, whether in free agency or on the trade market, and where we think they'll land by the start of the 2027 season.

OF Seiya Suzuki

The right fielder is 33 but heads into free agency on the upswing after hitting .270/368/.473 with 26 home runs. Suzuki had a strong defensive season but is reaching the point in his career where he will soon need to transition to primarily a designated hitter role. The Cubs will likely spend most of their resources on pitching this winter, but Suzuki will still attract teams looking for right-handed power.

Prediction: Signs with the Blue Jays for four years, $100 million

RHP Sonny Gray

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two | Caleb Bowlin/GettyImages

At 36, the right-hander should have a robust market after a season in which he posted an 18-5 record and a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts. Gray hinted he might retire after the Red Sox lost to the Yankees in the Wild Card Round, but he soon decided to keep playing. He also was noncommittal about returning to Boston specifically after expressing his displeasure with manager Chad Tracy pulling him early in their season-ending loss.

Prediction: Re-signs with Red Sox for one year, $25 million

RHP Michael King

The right-hander has player options in his three-year, $75-million contract that would pay him $28 million next season and $30 million in 2028. Coming off a sensational season (and a heroic October), though, King is expected to opt out and land a bigger deal in free agency. The Padres’ new ownership group will need to make a strong pitch to retain their ace, as they don't have much of any starting pitching depth behind him.

Prediction: Re-signs with Padres for five years, $130 million

SS Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game Two | Houston Astros/GettyImages

Peña etched his name in Astros history in 2022, when he was the MVP of both the ALCS and World Series as a rookie. However, Peña’s time in Houston could well be over, as he is eligible for free agency at the end of next season and will likely earn at least $13 million through arbitration. Plenty of teams will be interested in a 29-year-old shortstop who hit .277/.325/.477 with 22 home runs and 12 stolen bases in 112 games, while the Astros might opt to cut bait early a la Kyle Tucker in order to get something in return rather than letting him walk for nothing.

Prediction: Traded to Yankees for outfielder Heliot Ramos, right-hander Brendan Beck and shortstop Dax Kilby (Yankees’ No. 2 prospect, MLB’s No. 36)

INF Luis Arraez

Arraez has become a bit of a vagabond, playing for four teams over the last three seasons. However, the three-time batting champion remains one of the game’s top contact hitters, hitting .310/.345/.419 with six homers and 10 stolen bases in 151 games for the Giants and Phillies this season. Arraez can play either first base or second base, and in a thin position-player market, he should be able tos ecure a multiyear deal.

Prediction: Signs with Tigers for two years, $24 million

OF Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox - Game Two | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

It feels like Happ’s decision will come down to the Cubs or Reds, as he spent his entire 10-year career with Chicago after starring at the University of Cincinnati. Happ had a bit of a down contract year, hitting .218/.326/.412 with 24 home runs in 156 games, but he's got a very high floor thanks to his on-base skills and power (not to mention the fact that he's been the National League Gold Glove left fielder each of the last four seasons).

Prediction: Re-signs with Cubs for three years, $54 million

OF Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

The home crowd booed the star right fielder when the Dodgers eliminated the Braves in the NLDS last week. The following day, Acuña Jr. scrubbed his social media accounts of all Braves references. It still seems like a long shot that Acuña Jr. will be traded, though we recently covered the possibilities. After all, he's got just two non-guaranteed years left on his deal and Atlanta doesn't seem thrilled about locking up an injury-prone player through his 30s.

Prediction: Traded to Mariners for right-hander Bryce Miller and reliever Matt Brash

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One | Mike Stobe/GettyImages

Yankees fans are tired of Chisholm's inconsistency, booing him when the Rays eliminated New York in an ALDS, and he's expected to move on in free agency despite hitting 19 homers and stealing 41 bases in 137 games. Chisholm has power, speed and the versatility to play second base, third base and center field.

Prediction: Signs with Blue Jays for four years, $80 million

RHP Raisel Iglesias

Iglesias had another fine season, converting 34 of 37 save opportunities and posting a 2.55 ERA in 59 games. The 36-year-old has quietly amassed 287 saves in 12 seasons, including 131 in five years with the Braves. Iglesias can still handle high-leverage innings for a contender.

Prediction: Re-signs with Braves for one year, $12 million

OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Red Sox' season returns to the brink as Yankees pull away to win AL Wild Card Series Game 1 in a | Boston Globe/GettyImages

Duran has become the odd man out in the Red Sox’ crowded outfield. He also looks like someone who needs a change of scenery. With Duran projected to make $11 million in arbitration next year, Boston will be selling low after he hit .207/.266/.361 with 20 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 151 games. That said, there are so few options on the market this winter that someone is bound to give up something of some value for a player who's two years removed from MVP votes.

Prediction: Traded to Phillies for reliever Caleb Killian and right-hander Brad Pacheco (Phillies’ No. 17 prospect)