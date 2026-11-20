All eyes are on Tarik Skubal in this year's free agency class, but for the 29 teams that fail to land the two-time Cy Young award winner, their best path to landing a needle-moving pitcher could be in the trade market. Sure, there's some talent in free agency featuring names like Michael King, Freddy Peralta and Trevor Rogers, but those guys also come with their share of question marks and will cost a ton of money to sign.

That reality makes the trade market much more enticing, especially since so many big-name pitchers are seemingly available. Some of those pitchers will probably get dealt, but others figure to stay with their current team. Let's dive in.

Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers say they want to compete after missing the playoffs for a third straight year in 2026, but have no plans to increase their payroll. The only way for them to realistically compete without increasing payroll, then, is to trade from their active roster and shake things up. Moving on from a guy like Jacob deGrom, who is owed $37 million in the final guaranteed year of his contract and is a 38-year-old coming off a down year with an extensive injury history, makes a lot of sense in that regard.

The Rangers would presumably find several teams eager to acquire deGrom, but the right-hander has a full no-trade clause, a perk he used to his advantage to block a potential trade that would've sent him to Atlanta at the trade deadline. Perhaps deGrom will have a change of heart this offseason, but if he was willing to veto a trade that would've sent him to the team he grew up rooting for, I'm not sure he'd be open to going anywhere. He sure seems eager to finish out this contract in Texas.

Verdict: Stays

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Megill, Milwaukee Brewers

Ordinarily, the last thing a team that just won its first-ever World Series would do is trade the reliever who recorded the final six outs of the clincher, who also has back-to-back 30-save seasons under his belt. Well, the Milwaukee Brewers are not an ordinary team, and that's partly why they've been so successful.

From Josh Hader to Corbin Burnes to Devin Williams to Freddy Peralta, the Brewers are known for trading star pitchers who are nearing free agency, and with Trevor Megil entering his final year of club control, I doubt he'll be an exception. And with guys like Aaron Ashby and Abner Uribe in their bullpen, the Brewers will be just fine if and when Megill is dealt.

Verdict: Goes

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Rasmussen, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are another team that's been willing to trade star players approaching free agency before risking losing them on the open market, so it's entirely possible that Drew Rasmussen, their ace entering his final year of club control, but I have my doubts that'll happen. This is mostly because the Rays failed to win the World Series.

Getting that close, only to then turn around and trade your best starting pitcher the following offseason, would be a pretty brutal pill to swallow. They'll certainly listen, and perhaps if they're overwhelmed by an offer they'll make the move, but they'd have to get a massive haul to move on from Rasmussen right now.

Verdict: Stays

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels moved several controllable players at the trade deadline, like Jose Soriano, Ryan Zeferjahn and Jo Adell (to name a few), but they held onto their most valuable asset, Reid Detmers. Trading Detmers fresh off a season that saw him finish sixth in the AL Cy Young balloting when he still has two years of club control, would see the Angels get a monstrous haul, so it'd make a lot of sense, when they likely won't be competitive in the next two years anyway.

The reason why I predict he stays, though, comes down to where the Angels are organizationally. Who is running things? John Mozeliak is, for now, but he's expected to step away when his contract is up in December, and a full-time GM won't be hired until after the sale of the Angels to Stan Kroenke is complete. Odds are, Mozeliak won't be making any major moves this offseason, making a Detmers trade tough to envision.

Verdict: Stays

Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

For years now, the Seattle Mariners have had an abundance of starting pitching depth, and even after they traded Bryce Miller to the Royals in the Maikel Garcia trade, Seattle could still theoretically move a starter. A guy like Logan Gilbert, for example, could make sense, as not only is he entering his final year of club control, but he'd net the Mariners a nice haul if dealt.

If GM Jerry Dipoto is being honest, though, that's not going to happen, as he says there's "zero" chance another starting pitcher is moved. Perhaps an offer will come about that's too good to turn down - Dipoto loves to wheel and deal like no other GM in the sport - but I doubt it.

Jerry Dipoto: "zero" chance the Mariners trade another pitcher.



Rotation for 2027 is locked in:



Logan Gilbert

Bryan Woo

George Kirby

Emerson Hancock

Kade Anderson

(not necessarily in that order)



With Ryan Sloan ready to arrive "at any point" next season. — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) November 18, 2026

Verdict: Stays

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MacKenzie Gore, Texas Rangers

deGrom's full no-trade clause makes moving him difficult, but MacKenzie Gore doesn't have one, making him a more realistic trade candidate. Gore wouldn't clear as much money as deGrom or Corey Seager, but he is projected to make $8.7 million in his final season of club control, which is a solid chunk of change.

Gore is coming off a disappointing season, which saw him post a 4.58 ERA in 34 starts and saw his strikeout rate take a noticeable dip in the wrong direction, so now might not be the best time to move him, but if the Rangers are eager to get more financial flexibility, trading Gore might be their best bet.

Verdict: Goes

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan has been on the trade block for what feels like years now, but the Minnesota Twins have held onto him for this long, and even with him entering his final year of club control, it's tough to envision the team moving him. That was the case entering the offseason, and after the Twins signed Sonny Gray, it's even harder to imagine Ryan going anywhere, at least for now.

Signing Gray is a move a win-now team makes. Trading Ryan is the exact opposite of that. Perhaps Ryan will be a trade candidate around the trade deadline if the Twins are out of contention, but for now, it sure feels like Minnesota will try to compete in the AL Central with Ryan playing a major role.

Verdict: Stays

New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Warren, New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have as deep a starting pitching staff as any team in the majors. Even if they were to trade Will Warren, a rock-solid back-end starter, they'd still have Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Ryan Weathers in their Opening Day rotation, with exciting prospects like Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange as the next men up. In other words, the Yankees could trade Warren, a cost-controlled starter for several more years that many teams would love to have and not really feel it.

Given that, it would not be surprising to see them trade this right-hander in a deal that brings them a big bat. With how mightily their lineup has struggled in the postseason, trading Warren in a deal for a big bat should be Brian Cashman's No. 1 priority, especially since this year's free agency class lacks many high-end hitters.

Verdict: Goes