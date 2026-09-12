Ranking the best bargain contracts in MLB with intel from agents

A good amount of MLB's biggest names are playing on fairly priced deals for their respective teams. That's mostly a result of team-friendly long-term contracts signed to buy out pre-arbitration and arbitration years — a trend that only continues to grow in popularity as front offices are desperate to avoid bidding wars in free agency.

But from Pete Crow-Armstrong to Yordan Alvarez, which superstar claims the title of friendliest contract in the league? FanSided spoke with a number of MLB agents about the best bargain deals in the league — let's see where these agents ranked them.

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong: Six years, $115 million

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the unanimous top name on the list: Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Chicago Cubs center fielder is the front-runner to capture the NL MVP award amid a historic season both offensively and defensively. He signed his contract extension, which bought out all four years of his arbitration, back in March, and is now the NL's best position player. It's an absolute steal for the Cubs.

2. Yordan Alvarez: Six years, $115 million

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming in at second on this agent-built list is Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez. The 29-year-old is in year four of his contract and has done nothing but hit with Houston. The four-time All-Star is having another monstrous year in 2026, slashing .310/.427/.590 with a 1.017 OPS, 186 OPS+, 38 homers, 96 RBI and 100 walks. Alvarez is pushing to win the Triple Crown in the AL this year.

3. Munetaka Murakami: Two years, $34 million

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams are kicking themselves for not signing Munetaka Murakami out of Japan this past offseason. The slugger has 31 homers (tied for 10th in MLB), 63 RBI and a .821 OPS in just 111 games. The White Sox and GM Chris Getz would be wise to lock him up for the long term, as Murakami has helped lead the remarkable turnaround in Chicago this season.

4. Cristopher Sanchez: Six years, $104 million

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At No. 4, we have Philadelphia Phillies left-handed ace Cristopher Sanchez. The Phillies acquired Sanchez from the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Curtis Mead back in 2019. Sanchez broke out in 2024 and was the runner-up for NL Cy Young last season. His initial extension was worth $22.5 million over four years, but after dominating a year ago, the Phillies locked him up for six years and $104 million. Sanchez will likely finish as the Cy Young runner-up again this year, posting a 17-5 record, 2.79 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 30 starts.

5. Matt Olson: Eight years, $168 million

Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves | Jack Casey/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Matt Olson is the model of consistency and posts every day at first base. In fact, he hasn't missed a game since joining the Atlanta Braves in 2022 as Freddie Freeman's replacement. At $22 million per season, Olson is crushing it once again this year, slashing .249/.324/.507 with a .831 OPS, 38 homers and 82 RBI. He also plays elite Gold Glove defense at first. Olson is under contract through 2029 and has a club option for 2030.

6. Ozzie Albies: Seven years, $35 million

Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves | Jack Casey/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Olson's partner on the right side of the infield, Ozzie Albies, comes in at No. 6 on this list. Albies has been one of the best second basemen in all of baseball since signing his extension in 2019. There have been some down years sprinkled in during that span, but Albies had a huge season in 2021, helping the Braves win the World Series. He also has 21 homers this season and is playing on a $7 million club option. He has another club option at the same price for 2027 as well.

7. Geraldo Perdomo: Four years, $45 million

Arizona Diamondbacks v Kansas City Royals | Kyle Rivas/GettyImages

The Arizona Diamondbacks have several stars locked up on team-friendly deals, and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is foremost among them. Perdomo had a huge season in 2025, posting a 7.1 bWAR in 161 games while crushing 20 homers and driving in 100 RBI. He's not having as good of an offensive season this year, but still has a 4.4 bWAR, which the Diamondbacks will take at his price.

8. Luis Arraez: One year, $12 million

Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

Despite being the best contact hitter in the sport, Luis Arraez signed a one-year prove it deal with the San Francisco Giants in the offseason. He proceeded to shine at the plate and vastly improve defensively at second base. As a result, Arraez was sent to the Phillies at the trade deadline. Helping a contender down the stretch will only increase his value, and the way he has performed this year has made his contract quite the bargain. Arraez will surely land a long-term deal this winter when he re-enters free agency.

9. Alejandro Kirk: Five years, $58 million

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is in year one of his new deal, which bought out his final year of arbitration. Although Kirk missed over two months in the first half of the season due to a left thumb fracture, he has had a big second half. Since the All-Star break, Kirk is batting .320/.388/.480 with a .868 OPS, seven homers and 27 RBI. He is also a strong defensive catcher in terms of both framing and blocking. When healthy, Kirk is one of the best catchers in baseball and is only making $11.6 million per season.

10. Kevin McGonigle: eight-years, $150 million

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7). Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Tigers sensation Kevin McGonigle is going to run away with the AL Rookie of the Year Award. On the season, McGonigle is slashing .273/.373/.420 with a .793 OPS, 16 homers, 62 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 6.2 bWAR. The 22-year-old signed his extension back in April and is making $18.75 million per season. This is already proving to be a bargain of a deal.