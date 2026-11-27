Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a contract, according to FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. Chisholm leaves the New York Yankees after 2.5 seasons in the Bronx, which included an All-Star berth and a Silver Slugger in 2025.

It's a one-year, $20 million deal — with a $16.5 million player option, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. If Chisholm declines the player option, Toronto has the option to exercise a $40 million club option. It's a very favorable short-term commitment for the Jays on an elite defensive second baseman with both power and speed. Several teams missed the boat; where can they turn instead?

New York Yankees

Brandon Lowe - Pittsburgh Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best alternative: Brandon Lowe

The Yankees were never going to keep Jazz Chisholm around, but his departure does leave a glaring hole at second base. For all his perceived baggage and inconsistency, Chisholm is a genuine 30-30 threat who's now joining a division rival. The Yankees lineup is plenty potent as is, but injuries were a common obstacle last season.

Brandon Lowe is the best free agent infielder left, and he should secure more guaranteed money than Chisholm despite his age. Lowe, much like Chisholm, can struggle with strikeouts, but he's coming off the best defensive season of his career — in addition to whacking 35 home runs with an .824 OPS and 121 wRC+. The Yankees need to spend money somewhere after another October letdown. Let's get serious now.

San Diego Padres

Anthony Volpe - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best alternative: Anthony Volpe

The San Diego Padres will probably focus their efforts on Seiya Suzuki, who is arguably the top position player in all of free agency. That's a worthy upgrade in the outfield — and it could, in theory, bump Fernando Tatis Jr. to the infield on occasion. Still, the Padres should investigate potential upgrades at second base. San Diego's poor farm system is a limiting factor in trade talks, but Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe is a prime buy-low candidate.

Volpe has struggled mightily both offensively and defensively in recent years, but he made strides with his glove last season — and he was a Gold Glove winner as a rookie, which was only four years ago. The issues are mostly arm-related, so a permanent move to second base could help. The bat needs a lot more work, but the former top prospect is only 25 years old and under club control through 2029, so the Padres can invest in his developmental long term at minimal cost financially.

Washington Nationals

Luis Arraez - Philadelphia Phillies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best alternative: Luis Arraez

The Washington Nationals were a surprise entrant into the Chisholm sweepstakes, but it always felt like a long shot. If the Nationals are actually committed to tying up salary for a few years, why not target Luis Arraez? Not only does it undermine a division rival, as the Phillies gave up a top-100 prospect to acquire Arraez at the trade deadline. It also feels like a natural fit for their lineup, which does not want for power. The Nationals finished sixth in MLB with 210 homers as a team last season.

Arraez completely reinvented himself as a top-rated defender at second base last season. We shall see how long it lasts, but Arraez's bat is an even bigger selling point. He is perhaps the most dependable contact hitter in MLB, with incredible bat control and plate discipline. Arraez won't hit for power or draw walks, and he can get a little bogged down in groundballs and slapshot singles, but he can produce. He makes a lot of sense as protection behind James Wood or CJ Abrams, much like how the Phillies used him in the cleanup spot behind Bryce Harper.

Detroit Tigers

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Best alternative: Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres is easily written off, but the Detroit Tigers — absent obvious upgrades — shouldn't feel too bad about a reunion. He's quite underrated at this point. Torres is an on-base machine. He works counts to his advantage and does not overextend himself at the plate. You'd like a bit more pop or a few less stumbles in the field, but he's only 29 and he offers a very steady baseline of production.

The Tigers were one of the best non-playoff teams in MLB last season with a plus-71 run differential; that was best in an AL Central that produced two ALDS teams in Cleveland and Chicago. With more internal growth from guys like Kevin McGonigle and Hao-Yu Lee, plus a couple solid pickups on the margins (Kevin Gausman: good!), Detroit could surprise folks next season without really rocking the boat.

Philadelphia Phillies

Ketel Marte - Arizona Diamondbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best alternative: Ketel Marte

The Philadelphia Phillies need an outfielder most of all, and either Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena would do the trick in free agency. Top prospect Aidan Miller, back from a season-ending injury, should adequately replace Alec Bohm in the infield. That said, the Phillies are really battling Father Time. Both Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are approaching their inevitable decline, while Trea Turner is already far over the hill. All three of them are tied up on huge long-term contracts, which some might term "prohibitive." Philadelphia needs to be aggressive.

Pitching alone should power Philadelphia through the regular season, but the lineup needs a lot more depth. Ketel Marte is no spring chicken and he's under contract through his age-37 campaign, but it's at a very palatable number (less than $22 million AAV). He remains one of the most complete second basemen in MLB, and would provide the Phillies with the right-handed thump they lack. It helps that he could come at a relative discount in terms of prospect capital, as he has burned every bridge in Arizona.