A Jalen Duren sign-and-trade could help these 3 teams turn the corner

Three specific franchises emerge as prime destinations, each offering a different path to turn their season around with Duren's unique skills.

Jalen Duren's postseason collapse created quite the dilemma for the Detroit Pistons' front office. He was undeniably essential to Detroit's 60-win regular season. But, as an All-NBA third team honoree, Duren is now eligible for a five-year, $287.1 million supermax contract. That would take up 30 percent of the cap sheet.

There is a "wide gap" in negotiations between Detroit and Duren, understandably, per The Athletic's Sam Amick. Other reports suggest that Duren is looking for $40 million annually, which is 25 percent of the cap. That's still a lot for a center who went M.I.A. when rubber met the road. One obvious solution is a sign-and-trade, whether it nets Detroit another star or simply offers GM Trajan Langdon more flexibility in free agent.

Here's how a sign-and-trade could take shape:

Jalen Duran sign-and-trade to Nets

Day'ron Sharpe - Brooklyn Nets | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Let's assume that Duren signs a five-year, $200 million contract. The Nets are equipped with the necessary cap space to offer Detroit substantial financial relief. Of course, the Pistons won't facilitate Duren's exit without recouping some value.

Day'Ron Sharpe is an elite rebounder with a powerful build and active hands on defense. He can help Detroit replace some of what it's losing on the cheap. He's on an expiring $6.3 million contract.

Detroit also adds another young ball-handler in Ben Saraf, a 2025 first-round pick, to compete with incoming rookie Ebuka Okorie for minutes. Saraf's jumper needs a lot of work, but he offers excellent positional size and strength, which mostly translates on defense.

A first-round pick from the Knicks is the cherry on top. Value-wise, this feels like an immediate win for the Nets, assuming Duren's contract is palatable to that front office. Brooklyn does not own its 2027 first-round pick outright and is thus inclined to compete next season. Duren, Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. is by no means a perfect frontcourt, but the Nets would have the talent to hopefully start winning games. Duren's screen-setting and finishing should complement their recent lottery picks, Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dëmin, on the perimeter, too.

Jalen Duren sign-and-trade to Kings

Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This is a fascinating hypothetical. Both Jalen Duren and Domantas Sabonis come with their share of postseason question marks, yet both are proven regular season winners. Duren is a classic rim-runner, lob threat and interior finisher. Sabonis is more of a connector and hub piece, able to spray passes from the elbow and legitimately initiate offense.

We know Detroit needs to spice up its halfcourt offense. Newcomer Okorie should help, but counting on a rookie guard when your goal is to reach the NBA Finals is unwise. Sabonis is not another "ball-handler" in the traditional sense, but he can attack mismatches in the post and feed open looks to his teammates on the perimeter. There's a lot more offensive malleability with Sabonis at the five spot compared to Duren, who is comparatively limited as a creator and decision-maker.

But what about the defense? Duren improved massively as a rim protector this past season, but he's still not elite by any stretch. Duren plays very physically and Detroit surrounds him with brute force and athleticism across the positional spectrum. That setup could benefit Sabonis, who is even better on the glass — and whose rim protection shortcomings become less alarming on a team with Ausar Thompson, Paul Reed and other quality defenders in the mix.

It's still fair to wonder if the defense-offense tradeoff is worth it, and Sabonis is almost eight years older. But he's under contract for two more seasons at $45 million annually; it's a less burdensome investment than five years for Duren, who the Pistons clearly don't feel great about as a true pillar.

Duren's defense and rim finishing could appeal to a Kings team that is reorienting its roster around a high-usage point guard in Darius Acuff Jr. Plus Duren fits that timeline much better. It could require a pick or two from Sacramento to sweeten the pot, but there's merit to this trade on both sides.

Jalen Duren sign-and-trade to Celtics

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

As a longtime Jaylen Brown skeptic, the discourse around him has reached unbearable levels of absurdity in recent days. The Celtics' apparent desire to trade him and reset the roster around Jayson Tatum is understandable, if a bit extreme given all the success Brown has experienced over the past decade. In reality, it comes down to that $304 million supermax contract. Brown is overpaid by default. So few players are truly worth that price tag at the end of the day.

Detroit has all its future first-round picks to trade from. So, if the Pistons feel bold, a sign-and-trade for Brown — who's under guaranteed contract for three more years — is fully within the realm of possibility. Boston desperately needs reinforcements up front. Duren is a more affordable All-Star at a position of need. He also feels additive next to Tatum, whereas there has always been an uncomfortable push-pull with Brown, even at Boston's peak. And especially after Brown took off as a No. 1 option.

The Pistons need more shot creation in the halfcourt. Brown has his limitations; he's turnover-prone and can settle for an inefficient shot diet. But he's a talented scorer nonetheless, and many of his weaknesses feel properly mitigated next to a table-setter like Cade Cunningham, whose value hinges on the ability to feed teammates in their favorite spots on the floor. Cunningham can decrease Brown's usage to healthy levels while putting him in a position to attack weak points in the defense.

Duren would benefit a ton from Boston's elite floor-spacing and Joe Mazzulla's skills as a defensive tactician. The Celtics got the most out of an incredibly weak frontcourt rotation this past season. Duren would be primed for success on both ends, helping Boston on the glass and setting thunderous screens for Tatum, with solid short roll passing chops to complement his power finishing.

This has win-win potential for both teams. Is Brown happy in Detroit? Is Boston willing to trade him to a top Eastern Conference contender? The fit is less clean from an optics standpoint, but it's not hard to imagine a world in which this trade comes to fruition.

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