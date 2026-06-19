Relatable 2026 NBA Draft comparisons for the Top 10 prospects

The draft board’s top tier remains wide open, with physical tools and skill sets pointing to several different paths for stardom.

Comparisons for the top 10 NBA Draft prospects reveal how unique each player is and what roles they might fill at the next level.

NBA Draft comparisons are among the more interesting parts of the draft cycle. In reality, every player is unique, and few players have a clean one-for-one comparison. Still, comparisons are a lot of fun and it certainly helps observers project what prospects may look like at the NBA level.

With that in mind, here are my comparisons for the top 10 prospects off Christopher Kline's big board.

Cameron Boozer: Al Horford/Julius Randle

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There isn't a clean one-for-one comparison for Cameron Boozer and that's just a testament to how unique he is. He can score at three levels, makes incredible reads as a passer and rebounds at a high-level. Plus, he has elite strength at 253 pounds, which he uses to his advantage on both ends of the floor. We simply don't see this combination from a four-five tweener who stands at 6-foot-8 in shoes.

My best stab is a blend of Al Horford and Julius Randle. I know this sounds a bit odd, but hear me out. Booozer's ability to score inside the arc as a self-creator and bruising strength is similar to Randle's. What makes him different from Randle is his 3-point shooting and elite processing, but that makes him similar to Big Al. Boozer might not offer much rim protection, but he is switchable in the same way that Horford is.

Horford and Randle aren't all-time greats, but the combination of their strengths would be an all-time great and that's what Boozer could be.

Darryn Peterson: Ray Allen

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Injuries played a role in this, but we didn't see top-end athleticism from Darryn Peterson while at Kansas. Still, he's a good athlete at the very least. What really makes Peterson special in my eyes is his spot-up shooting; he netted 43 percent of catch-and-shoot triples with the Jayhawks and he can score off the ball in a variety of ways. Furthermore, he possesses some real on-ball creation juice and the ability to score at all three levels.

Peterson might not have the top-tier of creation and athleticism that the likes of Kobe Bryant and Anthony Edwards have, but Ray Allen feels like an encouraging high-end outcome for him. Allen finished his career as a 10-time All-Star, winning two championships as a complementary piece while leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the conference finals as a true superstar.

This blend of off-ball malleability and high-level on-ball creation chops could allow Peterson to have a long and fruitful career, much like Allen.

AJ Dybantsa: Jaylen Brown (with a bit more size)

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

AJ Dybantsa projects to be a star two-way wing. He especially excels at using his athleticism to generate rim pressure and draw fouls. All the same, he is elite at hitting difficult mid-range shots. The BYU product also offers high-quality on-ball defense, though his off-ball engagement is spotty. Dybantsa isn't an awful playmaker or 3-point shooter, but these are far from his strengths.

All of this sounds identical to 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, right? I mean, seriously, this perfectly describes his game. The one major difference I can think of is that AJ is 6-foot-8.5 without shoes while Brown is listed at 6-foot-6.

Does Dybantsa's size pave the way for him to be essentially a better version of Brown? It's certainly possible, but he still has his work cut out for him to reach this level.

Caleb Wilson: Aaron Gordon

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson is a jump out of the gym athlete with arguably the best highlight tape of anyone in the class. With ideal size, length and athleticism, Wilson is an intriguing modern-day power forward with the upside to run some small ball five. He mainly scores inside the arc as a play-finisher, but also has some comfort level with the ball as a creator and occasional initiator.

Despite his outlier physical gifts and undeniable two-way upside, Wilson's defensive habits need to improve.

This reminds me a lot of Aaron Gordon, a player with elite physical tools and two-way versatility. Yet, Gordon took some time to fulfill his defensive upside. And it took him even longer to develop some real offensive skill. Gordon first added some secondary playmaking and in the last two years, he has become a real 3-point threat.

Wilson has some real plug-and-play upside, but much like Gordon, I think it could take a bit longer to see the actualized version of him.

Aday Mara: Donovan Clingan

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Few players have the same mixture of size and skill that Michigan big man Aday Mara possesses. Of course, the 7-foot-3 big man offers world-class rim protection, which deters players from attacking the paint. More importantly, to me, is that Mara has high feel as a playmaker, which could eventually allow him to blossom into an offensive hub role. Worst case, his vision as a passer will allow him to excel as a short roll passer.

At 7-foot-2, Donovan Clingan also offers stellar rim protection. And while he's not Victor Wembanyama, he has a high level of offensive skill. Clingan is a quality passer who, in his second year, became a legitimate stretch big man.

Mara's offensive skill is more centered around his passing, while Clingan's is more centered around his shooting. Regardless, the intersection of size and skill makes these two big men similar.

Kingston Flemings: De'Aaron Fox/Cason Wallace

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings uses his blazing speed, fantastic handles and smooth mid-range game to score at will. That's where the De'Aaron Fox comparison comes into play. I know, this might not be a thrilling comparison after the finals, but Fox is a two-time All-Star and these positive traits are undoubtedly similar. Much like Fox, Flemings is also a fairly thin and small guard.

At the same time, Flemings' defensive tenacity and general connectivity are similar to Cason Wallace's skill set. To be clear, I don't think Flemings will reach the same defensive heights as Wallace, but he has similar role player traits. Flemings admitted that he sees a lot of himself in both players and watching him, this makes sense. There are both star and role player outcomes for Flemings and this comparison reflects that.

Mikel Brown Jr.: LaMelo Ball

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With positional size, difficult shot-making and dynamic playmaking, Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. has undeniable star upside. Still, there's an erratic nature to his game. While Brown should refine his decision-making both as a shooter and playmaker for better or worse, this unpredictability might always be part of his game.

Tell me that doesn't sound like LaMelo Ball? A guard with all the offensive talent in the world, yet one whose decision-making has held him back from reaching top-tier stardom. Ball is slightly taller than Brown, but both players have plus-size and spindly frames.

If Brown doesn't reach the tier of playmaking and shot-making that Ball has, there's clearly a lower-end outcome for him. Regardless, Ball feels like a realistic positive outcome for Brown.

Dailyn Swain: Jimmy Butler

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain is a star hiding in plain sight. The Texas wing was one of the best isolation scorers in college basketball this past season. He particularly thrives at generating rim pressure, but can also score in the mid-range area. Swain is also a positive secondary playmaker.

At 6-foot-6.5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he has solid positional size and length. Defensively. Swain is rock solid on the ball, but needs to improve off the ball a bit. Nonetheless, he has clear two-way upside. The one major flaw is his poor 3-point shot. He shot below 30 percent from beyond the arc throughout his three-year college career and his jumper has a hitch.

Yes, shooting is a premium skill in the modern NBA, but you can still become a star even if you aren't a 3-point threat. Look no further than Jimmy Butler, a dominant isolation scorer with a ton of complementary skills, including playmaking and defense. If Swain blossoms into a star, he'll likely look a lot like Butler. And if not, he has enough all-around value to be an impactful role player.

Darius Acuff: Jalen Brunson/Keyonte George

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Regardless of how you view his defense, Darius Acuff's offensive gifts are star-like. He can score at all three levels, is an exceptionally difficult shot maker, can score on or off the ball all while being able to organize an offense, a true floor general. He is small but stocky and has a ton of poise as a ball-handler. Acuff's defense is a major question mark, though, and if he's not an elite-level offensive engine, his upside will be limited in a real way.

Still, if Acuff can put it all together, I envision a Jalen Brunson-like ceiling. Will he win Finals MVP and establish himself as a top-five-level player in the league? That's a lofty bar, but if all things go right, I think it's possible. Whatever team drafts Acuff, though, must build an ideal roster around him to cover up his weaknesses.

On a similar note, I think it's fair to acknowledge there's a lower-end outcome for Acuff. You could say this about every prospect, but this is especially the case for Acuff. While I'm confident that Acuff will be an impactful playmaker and scorer, there's a clear scenario where he doesn't reach the Brunson tier.

In this case, I see him being closer to Keyonte George. A gifted scorer and playmaker with some offensive versatility, yet a player whose defensive limitations don't totally make up for the offensive production, and thus is more of a complementary piece than a star.

Labaron Philon Jr.: Coby White

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. has dazzling handles and a solid, albeit not great burst. He can score on or off the ball, which could allow him to function as a combo guard. While Philon has decent playmaking chops, he's not a true floor general.

Philon's thin 176-pound frame should be cause for pause in an NBA that is trending toward more physicality. Yet we've seen players with similar skill sets carve out roles.

Coby White's blend of ball-handling, on-ball creation and spot-up shooting is highly similar to what Philon brings to the table. Philon will likely need to add muscle to reach this level. Nevertheless, his high level of offensive skill and versatility should allow him to thrive in a complementary role.

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