The 7 NBA teams who look like actual contenders after 10 games

We are roughly 10 games through the NBA season. But it's never too early to start thinking about the title picture, right? It's not the be-all, end-all, but the early portion of the season has caused me to change my tune on a few squads.

For this list, I'm ranking the seven teams (in descending order) that I believe can win it all this season. The order is a combination of how well these teams have started and how their rosters project to fare in a postseason setting. As such, teams like the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, who have been awesome in the regular season but lack secondary creation, didn't crack this list.

Alright, let's get into it.

7. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia and guard Luka Doncic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 10-2 record, the Los Angeles Lakers look like an absolute wagon. And with how Luka Doncic is playing, alone, they belong in the contenders conversation. If you need a refresher, the guy is putting up video game numbers, averaging 39.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.

Moreover, with Walker Kessler in the mix and Austin Reaves as the clear-cut co-star, this roster fits better. Honestly, there are some clear similarities between this team and the 2024 Dallas Mavericks that made a Finals run. Kessler's rim protection has also uplifted the Lakers' defense. I still have concerns about the Lakers' on-ball defense, frontcourt depth, and overdependence on Doncic.

Regardless, there's a real chance this squad hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy when it's all said and done.

6. Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant and center Alperen Sengun | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've long had my reservations about the floor spacing between Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. However, the Houston Rockets have been insanely good to start the season, perhaps even good enough to overcome this flaw. At the very least, they have a chance to.

Amid their 7-3 start, the Rockets rank top in both offensive and defensive rating. Fred VanVleet has been a massive boost to their shooting and has stabilized their offense with his playmaking. Marcus Smart has helped their defense reach another level. Kevin Durant's stats might be down, but he's still an elite go-to scorer, and now he's less overtaxed. Jabari Smith Jr. has reached another gear as a self-creator. Perhaps more important than everything else, Sengun has been a threat from beyond the arc, netting 50 percent of his 3-pointers.

The Rockets' blend of size and physicality makes them a tricky matchup for any team, and now their offense looks much smoother. All of this is to say, I'm starting to warm up to the idea that Houston might be legit contenders.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not sure even the biggest Philadelphia 76ers fan would've expected the Sixers to be this good. They are off to a rocking 9-2 start. The offense looks more fluid than expected despite having a plethora of on-ball-dominant players. In fairness, the numbers don't bear this out, as they rank 21st in offensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass. Still, is anyone really worried about this group's offense? The talent is simply off the charts between Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe.

Impressively, the Sixers rank fifth in defensive rating. Honestly, I wouldn't have expected this, but they are playing fantastic team defense. Between their surprisingly impactful defense and undeniable offensive talent, the Sixers have all the makings of a title-winning squad.

Fair or not, what holds them back for me is Embiid's injury history. I'm sorry, but I can't trust a guy in a deep playoff run who hasn't been able to clear the 40-game threshold in the past three seasons. To make matters worse, the Sixers don't have adequate frontcourt depth. If they can stay healthy, though, they could very well win it all.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somewhat surprisingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-2 without Anthony Edwards. This is a testament to their depth and abundance of shot creation. In particular, LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu have been tremendous without Edwards. And in the four games with Edwards, this team looked like a juggernaut. They were 3-1, with three blowout wins.

The Timberwolves' offense has leveled up with Ball, and their defense remains as stout as ever with Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. In fact, they rank first in defensive rating. Their bench was a question mark before the season, but they have quickly silenced these concerns. Jonathan Kuminga, who many people wondered about his fit, has been fantastic on both ends of the floor.

The Timberwolves have been on the cusp of winning a title over the past few seasons, and this is the most complete and talented version of their roster we've seen. I mean seriously, what glaring flaws does this team have?

3. New York Knicks

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Knicks are experiencing an early championship hangover at 5-4. If you are just going off what we've seen this season, the Knicks should be lower. However, they deserve the benefit of the doubt that they'll be able to figure things out. It's never pretty for the Knicks in the regular season, but they also show up when it matters the most. Heck, they have already righted the ship after a 0-3 start.

Some of the Knicks' early-season problems are just bizarre. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby have struggled to score inside the arc, and Mikal Bridges is averaging a measly 6.6 points. These trends won't continue, and the Knicks will soon be undeniable contenders.

The Knicks' wing defense, spacing, and top-end talent make them contenders. There's a proof of concept with this team, and they still have a strong chance to make a title run despite a slow start.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dealt with devastating, possibly season-ending injuries to Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. They traded Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe this offseason. When you put it like this, they shouldn't be contenders—but they absolutely are. Overall, they are 8-2 and 5-2 following these injuries.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's greatness has been central to their success, but they still also have a deep team and an elite defense. Notably, they rank second in defensive rating. Let's not forget that a Thunder squad without Williams and Ajay Mitchell took the San Antonio Spurs to seven games last playoffs. The injuries are unfortunate, but this team is still built to compete for a title, and they have the draft assets to possibly make another move.

Is Mitchell a worthy second option, and do they have a true wing stopper remain two valid questions. Even still, it's hard to argue that this squad isn't a contender.

1. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Criticize the three-guard lineups, if you will, but this Spurs squad is easily the best positioned to win the title. Victor Wembanyama is a walking cheat code. While the three guards have overlapping skill sets, it's hard to argue with the talent of Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox. With Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie and Tobias Harris (who hasn't played yet), they have three high-end complementary forwards.

Simply put, this team has all of the goods needed to win at the highest level. At 9-2, they are more than living up to expectations. We already saw this squad reach the NBA Finals last season, and they very well may get over the mountain top this season. Frankly, it's hard to argue for another team to be No. 1 on this list.