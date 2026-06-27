These 3 Ja Morant trades can help the Grizzlies start over with Cam Boozer

Each scenario carries distinct risks and rewards, with the Grizzlies' future hinging on how these deals reshape their roster and culture.

The Memphis Grizzlies aim to rebuild around Cameron Boozer and need to move on from Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies were big winners in the 2026 NBA Draft, acquiring FanSided's No. 1 overall prospect Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 pick. Memphis also stockpiled future assets to move back and select Mexican wing Karim López at No. 21, who was widely projected as a lottery pick beforehand. Early in the second round at No. 32, Memphis added a seasoned 3-and-D wing in Richie Saunders.

It's not hard to figure out the next order of business in Memphis. The Grizzlies want to start over, building their roster in a way than embraces the Grit n' Grind standards of yore. In order to fully reset, however, the Grizzlies need to break up with All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who spent most of last season injured — and who is now "flagrantly available" in trade talks, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Ja Morant is “flagrantly available” in trade talks, but his 2-year contract is making teams hesitant to take on the risk, per @WindhorstESPN



"I just can't see him playing for the Grizzlies again."



(Via @UnSportsESPN) pic.twitter.com/yyN6nTXyFW — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 25, 2026

The problem? Nobody really wants Morant. It seems like the Grizzlies will need to attach draft capital to move on from the former No. 2 pick. Here are a few avenues for Memphis to explore:

Celtics trade package for Ja Morant (ft. Jaylen Brown)

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This isn't as complex as it looks.

Portland trades Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Yang Hansen and three first-round picks for All-NBA second team forward Jaylen Brown — the big, win-now splash new owner Tom Dundon craves.

The Grizzlies turn Ja Morant, Taylor Hendricks and a future first-round pick into Jerami Grant and Scoot Henderson. Grant makes $8 million less annually than Morant over the next two years and carries less baggage. Henderson, a former No. 3 overall pick, was huge in Portland's brief postseason run and could present the Grizzlies with a long-term point guard solution on the (relatively) cheap.

Boston acquires a total of four first-round picks from Portland and Memphis, plus a couple prospects of note in Taylor Hendricks and Yang Hansen. Both could blossom in the Celtics' player development program. Meanwhile, Brad Stevens gets his rim-pressure engine. He spoke at length following Boston's first-round exit about the need to create easier offense. Morant comes with substantial injury and personality concerns, but he's less expensive than Brown — with a year less on his deal.

If Morant performs up to even 75 percent of his capabilities while Boston stockpiles future assets, this trade could break in their favor.

Morant is a total wild card at this stage but it's a two-year commitment at worst. Portland clearly has an appetite for a (potentially shortsighted) splurge on a proven star like Brown. The Celtics rather clearly do not believe in Brown as a franchise pillar. Whether they should or not is besides the point.

This probably isn't as crazy as it sounds, but it would require a measure of desperation (or guts?) from the Celtics front office. Stevens isn't exactly known for his massive risk appetite.

Heat trade package for Ja Morant

Andrew Wiggins - Miami Heat | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This trade hinges on Andrew Wiggins picking up his $30.2 million player option, but he immediately becomes a valuable expiring contract for Memphis' front office to rework into future trade concepts. Or he's just a solid 3-and-D wing who aligns with their new team-building philosophy.

Davion Mitchell can help Memphis backfill the point guard minutes alongside Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr., creating a few different looks for head coach Tuomas Iisalo in the backcourt. The Grizzlies' frontcourt is built to absolutely abuse teams in the paint. Mitchell is arguably the best on-ball guard defender in the NBA. His physicality, nonstop motor and textbook technique could make him an instant fan favorite and culture boost in lieu of Morant.

For the Heat, it's a chance to refill their draft pick stores after the Giannis addition while also acquiring — inarguably — the best player in the trade. Morant's injury history is a concern, but if there's a coach who can successfully navigate the next chapter of Morant's career, it's probably Erik Spoelstra.

We know Pat Riley loves star power. Morant and Giannis are going to obliterate teams in transition. If the Heat can find shooters on the cheap, and especially if Bam Adebayo can lean more into his new floor-spacing traits next season, Miami has a chance to really do something. This risk is probably worth it on a two-year deal. Wiggins and Mitchell just aren't that essential.

Bulls trade package for Ja Morant

Rob Dillingham - Chicago Bulls | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Chicago has the cap space to offer Memphis a clean salary dump, essentially. Rob Dillingham still has a couple years on his rookie contract as a former lottery pick and is worth one more look as a rotation guard. His slight frame has proven too much to overcome in Minnesota and Chicago, but the Grizzlies can bet on his movement shooting and jitterbug handles while surrounding him with unique length and physicality across the positional spectrum.

The Bulls basically add two picks in next year's draft in exchange for taking on the final two years of Morant's contract. If he can come back and play reasonably well for an extended stretch, there's an opportunity for the Bulls to flip him again for even more assets. At worse, it's a momentary strain on the cap sheet while Chicago has no realistic championship aspirations.

Chicago would need to find shooting somewhere, but this team is already built to get out and run. Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis thrive in transition. If the Bulls move on from Josh Giddey, Morant's rim pressure and halfcourt scoring would add a new, previously lacking dynamic to Chicago's offense.

It's important to weigh the risk-reward inherent to bringing in a big personality like Morant. Memphis' desperation to trade him is not entirely related to basketball. Chicago is looking to rebuild its culture and establish winning habits. If Morant doesn't get in the way, however, this is the exact sort of salary dump the Bulls should be looking to facilitate — with a nonzero chance Morant can help their young guys along as a stylistic complement.

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