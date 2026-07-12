4 bold predictions for NFL training camp across the league

It’s hard to believe we’ve almost reached the start of training camp already. This NFL offseason, as dramatic as it's been, has flown by. And that means the speculation meter ramps up: Which players are on the chopping block, who has the most to prove in the preseason? Here are some bold predictions that just might come true ahead of players taking the field later this month.

Shedeur Sanders will win the Browns' starting quarterback job

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, runs drills alongside Deshaun Watson, rear, during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, June 10, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson? That’s the most pertinent question for the Cleveland Browns as yet another anti-climatic quarterback battle takes shape. Not even the Browns themselves know who’s starting as of now, but the latest reports suggest Sanders might have the upper hand over Watson — whom Mary Kay Cabot previously said had a leg up on Sanders. Granted, that was earlier in the spring, and now we’re about to start training camp. Things have apparently shifted.

I think Sanders is the better option to start. Long story short, you have to see what the younger player can offer this team during a season in which you're not planning on competing anyway. There’s nothing Watson can do that will benefit Cleveland in any way moving forward. They’d be wise to give Sanders the keys and hope he doesn’t total the car. When you look at the makeup of this offense in particular, every key player is a rookie or on their rookie contract.

Watson doesn’t fit that mold. All he should be to the Browns is a veteran presence and backup option if they need one. The fact that Sanders is getting this many first-team reps is a good sign. It always felt like it was his job to lose, and that should hold true through camp.

Maxx Crosby is on the move before the NFL season starts

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders have bigger fish to fry than keeping Maxx Crosby. Two teams that will probably be aggressive in landing him are the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers. I won’t venture a guess as to which team he’ll end up with, but my hunch is those two will be the biggest players. Dallas could be a sneaky team to watch, though Jerry Jones isn’t going to go anywhere near the previously reported price of multiple first-round picks. The Cowboys have a young core in place, so they’re a long shot team to me, while the Bears and 49ers have been quiet in addressing their pass rush needs this offseason.

The 49ers won’t be as aggressive as they’re waiting to see how Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams recover from their respective ACL injuries. That said, if neither is ready through training camp, that could force the Niners to pull the trigger. San Francisco makes the most sense after the Los Angeles Rams just landed Myles Garrett. That division is already a monster, and now the best pass rusher in the NFL is there. If the 49ers want to keep up, they need to keep their defense elite with one of the best in the game.

Chicago will have to decide if they feel they are in their championship window before making a move like this. Prematurely giving up your future for an aging veteran doesn’t exactly work if landing Crosby doesn’t yield the results you want. I think the Bears would be wise to give up some draft capital for a reliable pass rusher, though.

Crosby is still considered one of the NFL’s best, so going after him isn’t necessarily a bad idea. For a team like the 49ers, they have no choice but to be aggressive in making their defense more dangerous. The Bears have more reason to be hesitant but should still be in play for an upgrade along the defensive line.

Anthony Richardson Sr. will get traded before Week 1

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To me, this makes the most sense for the Indianapolis Colts. I know Colts fans aren’t ready to sever that relationship yet, but the truth is, Anthony Richardson Sr. is already on the outs in Indianapolis. They rushed his development, and Daniel Jones’ extension all but confirms Richardson’s days are numbered. Yes, he could still be a serviceable backup, but it very much feels like the Colts are done with him.

This preseason isn’t about seeing if there’s anything worth retaining; it’s about giving other teams film to evaluate before making a deal. There are too many teams that could use a young quarterback to develop in the background. The Arizona Cardinals, for example, could be a team that takes a flier on Richardson. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers are two others that could use a developmental piece as they look for long-term QB solutions (or, in Green Bay's case, a better backup for Jordan Love's inevitable injury). If Mac Jones gets traded or the Niners are leaning toward not re-signing him, San Francisco would absolutely take Richardson.

The market is there for him, it’s just a matter of how much can the Colts get back. They gave up two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner, and I can tell you right now that Richardson probably won’t yield higher than a third-round pick. Quarterbacks always have a longer shelf life than most other positions. Richardson won’t have a problem landing with a team, it’s just a matter of who wants to take that gamble.

Baker Mayfield gets an extension with Tampa Bay ahead of Week 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t going to risk losing Baker Mayfield, not after how good he’s been since arriving in Florida. Two of the best seasons of his career have come in the three he’s played in Tampa Bay, and that’s why they’re going to make sure they keep him around. They drafted Emeka Egbuka and saw his potential right away. They aren’t going to risk his continued progress by changing his quarterback up.

Mayfield has earned whatever he re-signs for. Sure, he hasn’t necessarily had the playoff success, but his production is too valuable for the Bucs to lose. If they move on from Mayfield, who replaces him — and can you be sure they’re going to be better than Mayfield was? Yes, the Bucs have underperformed in the NFC South of late, but that doesn’t change how important Mayfield is to this team.

Unless Mayfield’s asking price is outrageous, this deal will get done during the preseason. Mayfield just turned 31 years old and is playing the best he has in his career. Why throw that away when his replacement could hurt this team more than help it?

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