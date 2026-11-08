4 NFL quarterbacks who should lose their job after Week 9 — and who should replace them

Week 9 of the NFL season looked rather underwhelming on paper, and while some of the games wound up coming down to the last possession, it felt like the quality of play wasn't extremely high for a vast majority of the teams. This lackluster play trickled down to the quarterbacks as well.

I'm not going to say that the Lions should bench Jared Goff or that the Jets should bench Geno Smith, even though both of those quarterbacks struggled this week, but there are four quarterbacks who shouldn't start next week, with how they played this week being a major factor.

Joe Fagnano, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Jacoby Brissett

Let's start off with an easy one. Season-ending injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley forced the Baltimore Ravens to start third-stringer Joe Fagnano, and Fagnano played about as well as you'd expect an undrafted rookie to play in his first career start matched up against an elite Jacksonville Jaguars team. Fagnano went 10-for-18 for 60 yards and two interceptions. The Ravens were down 17-3 at halftime and were never really in this game, falling to 4-5 on the year.

Fagnano is a fun story and he looked good in the preseason, but there's a reason he went undrafted, and there's a reason the Ravens traded for Jacoby Brissett before Fagnano even played on Thursday Night Football. With Baltimore getting a mini bye, Brissett should have enough time to get up to speed and take the starting reins for their Week 10 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. I have my doubts that Brissett can get this team to the playoffs, but he'd certainly be an upgrade over Fagnano.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's concussion gave Shedeur Sanders a chance to prove he belongs under center for the Cleveland Browns. Sanders even got a soft landing spot, facing a 2-5 New Orleans Saints team that ranked in the bottom five in yards allowed and points allowed per game this season. The Browns lost the game, and Sanders is a big reason why.

Sure, his numbers (19-for-31 passing for 297 yards and two touchdowns) looked good, and he made a couple of good throws down the stretch, but I mean, the overtime touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. was Fannin doing everything after the catch. Sanders' numbers looked better than he actually played.

I'm not here to say Deshaun Watson is a perfect quarterback — he's far from it — but Sanders didn't play particularly well when given a chance last season, and even with a better team around him and a winnable game laid out for him, Sanders did not get the job done in his first start of this season. Watson should be back for their Week 10 game against the Houston Texans, and after watching Sanders, there's no reason to suggest Watson shouldn't be starting that game.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Anthony Richardson Sr.

Daniel Jones nearly finished his second game of the season without throwing an interception, only to toss a pick in the final minute of the fourth quarter in a game the Indianapolis Colts had a chance to win. Jones had just 184 passing yards against a weak Dallas Cowboys defense. Jones now has 10 interceptions to go along with six touchdown passes in nine games while completing just over 60 percent of his throws for a 2-7 Colts team likely to strip their roster bare by Tuesday's trade deadline. Do I even need to say more?

Jones has proven time and time again that he is not the solution under center for the Colts. Given that clear reality and the fact that the Colts' season is already lost, why not give Anthony Richardson Sr. some run? I have my doubts that he'll do much, but what do these Colts have to lose? If Richardson plays well, perhaps the Colts have their 2027 quarterback. If he doesn't, the Colts will know they'll need to add a quarterback in the offseason. What's been clear all year is that Jones is simply not the guy.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Trade candidate

There have been weeks when Michael Penix has looked like a franchise quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. There have also been weeks when Penix has looked like anything but a franchise quarterback, like when he completed just 8 of his 24 passes with four interceptions in Week 8 and when he didn't play particularly well in the Falcons' Week 9 game in Madrid. Penix went 20-for-31 for 162 yards and a touchdown to go along with an interception. He did provide more value on the ground than usual, but Atlanta's passing offense, which has the potential to be dynamic, was anything but that, despite facing a Bengals defense that's been susceptible to big plays in the air.

Just last week, we saw Cam Ward throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals, leading his offense with much less talent to a 36-point outburst. Penix has barely completed over 60 percent of his throws despite having Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts to throw to. With Tua Tagovailoa and Andy Dalton as the other quarterback options, the Falcons should strongly consider making a trade for a quarterback, whether that be Mac Jones or someone else. Even at 3-6, the Falcons can win the NFC South, but it's hard to envision that happening with any of the quarterbacks they have in place.