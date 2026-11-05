NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs-Steelers battle for Josh Downs, Bears not done yet and more

With less than a week until the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, the winds of change are howling. As teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals prepare for a long winter of rebuilding, every team with a realistic path to the playoffs is hoping to make a splash at one position or another.

Let's dive into the latest rumblings from around the league:

Chiefs, Steelers interested in Colts WR Josh Downs

Josh Downs - Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts already moved franchise icon Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks, which fired the starting gun on NFL trade season. Several other major contributors are on the block, including fourth-year receiver Josh Downs. The 25-year-old hits free agency after the season. He's also on pace for career-best numbers, despite Indianapolis' widespread struggles. Downs has 30 receptions on 51 targets, for 330 yards and a touchdown through six appearances.

Two teams in particular are after Downs, per ESPN's Dan Graziano: the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

It's hardly a surprising pair. The Steelers are all-in for Aaron Rodgers' final season. The 42-year-old continues to hold up remarkably well under center, but Pittsburgh ought to find him more help. The depth chart thins out quickly under DK Metcalf.

As for Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has been working with scraps for too long. Rashee Rice is never dependable; Xavier Worthy has never offered much beyond the occasional flash. The Chiefs need a certifiable playmaker who can produce on any given Sunday.

Downs has already submitted a trade request to the Colts front office, a sign of the mounting frustration around the clubhouse. A trade request does not guarantee anything, but it would come as a shock if Downs is still on the roster come Nov. 11.

Bears are still looking for defensive reinforcements after Jeffery Simmons trade

Jeffery Simmons - Chicago Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears already added one of the NFL's top pass rushers in Jeffery Simmons; Tennessee received two first-round picks in a bountiful return package. That steep cost will not prevent the Bears from poking around other trade candidates, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

Among the names tied to Chicago are Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack and Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil. That said, Fowler cites league sources who describe cornerback as "more of a need," which points to a clear list of priorities for the Bears front office.

Beyond Sainristil, other less costly (and more easily attainable) names like Philadelphia's Riq Woolen could enter the conversation. Woolen would only require a Day 3 pick on his expiring contract. Chicago currently ranks 14th in pass defense, with Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson leaving a lot of meat on the proverbial bone. The Bears are all-in, with an explosive offense and a proven clutch QB. The right additions, even on the margins, could mean the difference between an early exit and a Lombardi Trophy.

Could the Ravens consider trading Derrick Henry?

Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens fell to 4-4 over the weekend, now dead last in the NFC North. In Sunday's loss to Buffalo, Lamar Jackson suffered a season-ending thumb injury. Moreover, backup Tyler Huntley left early with turf toe, an injury that can linger. The only healthy QB on the depth chart was undrafted Joe Fagnano — until Baltimore moved to acquire ex-Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett on Wednesday afternoon.

Brissett is a solid, replacement-level QB who has bopped around the league, contributing where he can. The Ravens probably want to contend, but realistically, their ceiling collapses without the two-time MVP. Jackson does so much to spruce up this offense, which is middling at best in his absence. Brissett is not a season-savior type.

This is more speculation than anything else, but with Jonathan Taylor setting a high bar for running back trades this cycle, might Baltimore consider fielding offers for Derrick Henry? The 32-year-old carries an $11 million cap hit next season and his production has meaningfully declined in Jackson's absence. The Brissett trade signals a desire to hold on to contention, but Baltimore needs to look in the mirror and realize their Super Bowl path is naught.

If Baltimore can squeeze a desperate contender for a second- or third-round pick for Henry, whose wrecking-ball reputation precedes him — and defies most conventional wisdom around aging running backs — it could benefit all parties. He deserves to finish his elevated prime playing meaningful football.