England vs. Argentina prediction, odds, kickoff time and TV info

We already know that it will be European champions Spain who await at MetLife Stadium in Sunday's World Cup Final, but who will join them there? The second semifinal sees Argentina vs. England, soccer's biggest cross-continental rivals, going head-to-head at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The two have previously met five times at World Cups, with the Three Lions claiming three victories, but la Albiceleste have won the two most famous, knocking them out in both '86 and '98. Argentina is the defending champions, seeking to become the first side to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.

In stark contrast, England has not won any major honor for 60 years, with Thomas Tuchel's team on the precipice of immortality. This clash in Atlanta is not one to be missed. So ahead of this huge match, check out our complete guide below.

Match Winner prediction Time TV England vs. Argentina Argentina 3 p.m. ET FOX

England vs. Argentina prediction

Prediction: England 2-2 Argentina. Argentina to win on penalties; Harry Kane and Lionel Messi to score and 2+ cards for both teams.

England 2-2 Argentina. Argentina to win on penalties; Harry Kane and Lionel Messi to score and 2+ cards for both teams. Watchability rating: 5/5 (must watch)

Both of these to teams have simply found a way to win throughout this tournament, just doing enough to advance each time. But something has got to give, right? Argentina, supposedly, landed on the easy side of the bracket, but they have certainly not made life straight-forward for themselves.

Lionel Scaloni's side were taken to extra time by debutants Cape Verde in the round of 32, before fighting back from down 2-0 to beat Egypt four days later, scoring three times in the final 11 minutes. This is the latest comeback in World Cup history, without the need for extra time.

Then on Saturday night, despite leading early through Alexis Mac Allister's header, la Albiceleste were on the ropes against Switzerland, helped by Breel Embolo sending off for simulation. Even a man down, the Swiss took them to extra time and, just as a shootout seemed inevitable, Julián Álvarez's stunner snatched victory, before Lautaro Martínez bundled home a clincher at the end. This will be Argentina's toughest test of their World Cup title defense to date. Led by Lionel Messi, can they rise to the occasion, or will this team's limitations be exposed?

Why England can reach the World Cup Final

The same could be said of England, who has really been forced to fight their way through the knockout stages. The Three Lions came from behind to beat DR Congo, before an all-time England World Cup win, ousting Mexico at the Azteca 3-2, despite being down to ten men for the majority of the second half.

There is a lot of talk about Argentina's reliance on Messi. Of England's 13 goals this summer, 12 have been scored by either Harry Kane or Bellingham, this pair spearheading their challenge.

Victory here would see the Three Lions reach a first World Cup Final since 1966. During the same time frame, Argentina has appeared in five, winning three of them. Scaloni's side has also won 13 successive knockout ties across the World Cup and Copa América, so it certainly has the pedigree over its opponents. Who will prevail in this clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that promises to be an all-timer? We're going with Argentina in PKs.

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