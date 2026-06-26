Is Kylian Mbappé playing today? France striker’s status vs. Norway

Winners in 2018 and a shootout away from retaining the trophy four years ago, many made France favourites to win the World Cup before a ball was kicked. Well, based on how they've played so far, it is clear to see why. Les Bleus first beat Senegal 3-1 in New Jersey before, on Monday, swatting Iraq aside 3-0, despite a two hour half time caused by lightning in the Philadelphia area.

In both victories, Kylian Mbappé bagged a brace, meaning he has now scored just the seven times across his last three World Cup appearances, following that hat-trick during the final in Qatar. However, with les Bleus already planning for the knockout stages, set for a tie in either Dallas on New Jersey on Tuesday, could their captain be rested in Massachusetts?

Kylian Mbappé status update: Set to start once again vs. Norway

First thing to mention is that France manager Didier Deschamps will not be in charge for this game on Friday, following the sad passing of his mother. So, with Dédé back in France to attend the funeral, long-standing assistant Guy Stéphan will be the boss, for one day.

That said, regardless of who was on the sideline, it seems highly likely that Mbappé will keep his place in the team, despite the dead-rubber nature of this fixture. He has featured in all 16 World Cup fixtures since 2018, the only one he didn't start a semi-dead-rubber against Denmark in Moscow. Nevertheless, it would be a bold call to leave him on the bench here, considering that top spot is on the line. Their superior goal difference mean that les Bleus need just a draw, while it is must win for Norway. However, could personal records be Mbappé's main motivation?

Kylian Mbappé: Chasing down Lionel Messi

In only 16 World Cup appearances, Mbappé has now scored 16 World Cup goals, including four this summer of course. This matches Mirosłav Klose's all-time record, set by the German in 2014. The only problem is that, by the time Mbappé equalled Klose, that was no longer the benchmark.

That's because, having scored all five of Argentina's goals, Lionel Messi is now the World Cup's all-time record goalscorer with 18, bagging only five across his first 17 outings at the tournament, but scoring 13 in his last 11. La Albiceleste are next in action on Saturday night against debutants Jordan, so Messi will fancy his chances of scoring in a seventh World Cup match in a row.

Before then, Mbappé would love to bag a brace in Boston to match the tally of his former teammate. Given that the Frenchman is 27, and Messi is now 39, it seems nigh on guaranteed that this will be his record some day, but how he would love to have it, as well as the trophy, by July 19.

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