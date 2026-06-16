World Cup games on today: Match times, TV info and what's worth watching on June 16

Tuesday's selection of World Cup fixtures might just be the most appetizing we have be treated to so far. The defending world champions are in action, as well as the side seeking to reach three successive World Cup Finals. Oh, and we'll also see the best striker in the world leading out his nation at their first major tournament for over a quarter of a century. So, here is our guide to today's action, picking out the match-ups you need to make appointment viewing.

World Cup games on Tuesday, June 16

Match Time TV France vs. Senegal 3 p.m. ET FOX Iraq vs. Norway 6 p.m. ET FOX Argentina vs. Algeria 9 p.m. ET FOX Austria vs. Jordan Midnight ET FOX & FS1

France forward Kylian Mbappe | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

France vs. Senegal

Prediction: France 2-1 Senegal, Kylian Mbappé to score and Sadio Mané 3+ shots

France 2-1 Senegal, Kylian Mbappé to score and Sadio Mané 3+ shots Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

If you're old enough to remember the 2002 World Cup, this clash in East Rutherford may evoke a sense of déjà vu. In the opening match of that tournament, defending champions France were beaten 1-0 by debutants Senegal, with les Bleus ignominiously eliminated in the group stages. Could we see a repeat outcome on Tuesday?

Well, were Senegal to get a result 24 years on, would it even constitute a shock? The Lions of Téranga were an unknown quantity back then but, in modern times, have now qualified for three successive World Cups, as well as reaching three of the last four AFCON Finals, twice hoisting the trophy aloft, including doing so in Rabāṭ in February. Pape Thiaw's team is undeniably a strong side, so we'll fancy their chances of claiming a result at MetLife Stadium.

France though is many people's favorites to win the World Cup, seeking to become only the third nation to appear in three consecutive finals. Manager Didier Deschamps has been in charge since 2012, but this is his swan song, determined to go out on a high. Well, les Bleus is jam-packed full of world class talents, including Michael Olise, who scored a hat-trick during last week's friendly win over Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé needs only two goals to become his country's all-time leading scorer. In short, there are stars everywhere you look, making this match must watch.

Norway forward Erling Haaland | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Iraq vs. Norway

Prediction: Iraq 0-3 Norway, Erling Håland to score 2+ and Norway 12+ shots

Iraq 0-3 Norway, Erling Håland to score 2+ and Norway 12+ shots Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Elsewhere in Group I, Norway are back. The Lions have finally qualified for a first World Cup since 1998, having not appeared at any major tournament since Euro 2000. Despite this, they are being tipped for greatness, having qualified in style, winning eight out of eight, scoring 37 goals, including demolishing Italy 3-0 in Oslo and 4-1 at San Siro. Of these goals, 16 were scored by a certain Erling Braut Håland, taking his tally to 55 in just 50 caps. Well, that tally could rise further in Foxborough.

That's because Iraq's reward for making it to a first World Cup in four decades is landing in this nightmare group. The Lions of Mesopotamia played a whopping 21 qualifiers to get here, culminating in March's inter-confederation playoff victory over Bolivia. So, just appearing at the World Cup is a massive achievement for Graham Arnold's team, but facing three top-class opponents could provide a serious reality check. Thus, we expect Norway to rack up the goals at Gillette Stadium.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi | John Reed-Imagn Images

Argentina vs. Algeria

Prediction: Argentina 1-0 Algeria, Lionel Messi 4+ shots and 4+ yellow cards

Argentina 1-0 Algeria, Lionel Messi 4+ shots and 4+ yellow cards Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Over in Kansas City, Argentina begins its title defense. It has been a trophy-laden period for la Albiceleste, picking up back-to-back Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, as well as securing their third World Cup trophy in December 2022. Three and a half years later, Lionel Scaloni's squad is pretty similar to that triumph in Qatar, so could age be an issue? Even though he is now 38 years old, Lionel Messi remains an elite-level difference-maker. This game will be his 200th international cap, having scored 117 times to date. His third and fourth goals for Argentina came against Algeria at Camp Nou 19 years ago, so will he repeat that feat on a landmark night at Arrowhead Stadium?

As for Algeria, can they spoil the world champions party? The Fennec Foxes have qualified for a first World Cup since 2014, reaching the knockout stages for the first time at the fourth attempt in Brazil. Well, Vladimir Petković's team appear capable of replicating that achievement. In a pre-tournament friendly, Algeria beat Netherlands 1-0 at De Kuip, a statement win. Both teams have scored in none of the Greens' six matches in 2026, happening only once across their last 10 internationals. So, don't expect a goal-fest at Kansas, but Lionel Messi in an Argentina shirt is always worth watching.

Jordan forward Mohannad Abu Taha | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Austria vs. Jordan

Prediction: Austria 2-0 Jordan, Marko Arnautović to score and Yazeed Abu Laila 4+ saves

Austria 2-0 Jordan, Marko Arnautović to score and Yazeed Abu Laila 4+ saves Watchability rating: 1/5 (You must be a seriously committed fan)

Group J's other opening night fixture certainly does not have the same glamor, but is a huge occasion for both nations involved. Jordan are set to play a first-ever World Cup match, after reaching both the Asian Cup and Arab Cup Finals in recent times. This suggests that Jamal Sellami's side may be competitive, although friendly defeats against Switzerland and Colombia do not.

So, Austria will fancy its chances of victory in the San Francisco Bay Area. They have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 198, with veteran striker Marko Arnautović becoming his country's all-time leading scorer during qualifying. Ralf Rangnick's team play a high-energy, high pressing style, so it'll be interesting to see how that translates to California in June, aided by the 9 p.m. kick off here. Levi's Stadium has already seen one Arab nation upset a European side as Qatar earned a draw against Switzerland on Saturday, so can Jordan repeat that feat?

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