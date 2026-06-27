World Cup Group L standings and scenarios: What England, Ghana and Croatia need to advance to knockouts

The outcomes in Philadelphia and East Rutherford will set the stage for the last 32 matchups, with each team facing a direct competitor for their spot.

All four teams still have meaningful scenarios to play for, with just one point separating the top three teams.

The final group stage matches in Group L will determine which three teams advance to the knockout rounds this weekend.

The World Cup group stages come to a conclusion on Saturday, with plenty still to play for in Group L. Just one point separates the top three, with this section having provided some surprises already, so expect plenty of drama in both Philadelphia and East Rutherford on the final matchday.

Here, we'll run through exactly what is to up for grabs, as well all the permutations.

Group L standings

What's next for England: Knockout round scenarios

England's Harry Kane and Nico O'Reilly | David Butler Ii-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Panama on Sat., June 27, New Jersey.

Most England fans expected their final matchday clash with Panama to be a dead-rubber, but that will not be the case. Optimism sky-rocketed when the Three Lions beat Croatia 4-2 in their opener, before expectations came crashing down to earth on Tuesday, after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana. This is England's 12th goalless draw at the World Cup, extending their own record, and the fourth tournament in a row they've won their opener, before drawing the second game.

Nevertheless, despite all the doom and gloom, Thomas Tuchel's team do remain top of the group and well placed to stay there. England will need to beat Panama at MetLife to finish first, if there is a winner in the other game, but are certainly favourites to do so.

What's next for Ghana: Knockout round scenarios

Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi celebrates | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Croatia on Sat., June 27, Philadelphia.

One of the surprise packages of this World Cup have certainly been Ghana. Before the tournament, they were world ranked 72, below the UAE and Northern Ireland, having failed to even qualify for AFCON earlier this year. However, so far, the Black Stars are unbeaten, yet to even concede a goal.

Caleb Yirenkyi's stoppage time winner snatched a famous victory over Panama, before Carlos Queiroz's team battled to a goalless draw with England on Tuesday. Yes Ghana was defensive in this match, but they more than held their own against one of the tournament favourites. So, the Black Stars have already done enough to reach the last 32, but need a draw to remain second.

What's next for Croatia: Knockout round scenarios

Croatia's Ante Budimir celebrates | John E Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Ghana on Sat., June 27, Philadelphia.

Croatia has reached at least the semi-finals at the last two World Cup and, while they're unlikely to make a similar run, are in a strong position to progress. After losing their opener against England, it really was do or die for Zlatko Dalić's team against Panama and, in a game that lacked many clear-cut chances, Ante Budimir's goal just after half time earned three precious points in Toronto.

Thus, even if they are beaten in Philly, assuming it is not be an enormous margin, Croatia will probably progress as a third-place finisher, but will be looking for at least a point to make sure. A victory would, at least, see the Checkered Ones end up in second, setting up a last 32 clash with Colombia or Portugal back at BMO Field.

What's next for Panama: Knockout round scenarios

Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. England on Sat., June 25, New Jersey.

Lastly, can Panama pick up a first-ever World Cup point? Los Canaleros lost all three matches on debut in 2018, and this summer was supposed to be different. Well, while Thomas Christiansen's team have competed well in both games, they're yet to get off the mark, narrowly beaten 1-0 by both Ghana and Croatia in Toronto.

The latter ended Panama's hopes of reaching the knockout stages, guaranteed to finish bottom, but don't expect this to demotivate la Marea Roja. Eight summers ago, they were demolished 6-1 by England in Nizhny Novgorod; Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick. Thus, Panama would love to exact some revenge, dreaming of securing their maiden World Cup win at MetLife on Saturday night.

More World Cup news and analysis: