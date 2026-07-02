World Cup predictions for July 2: Spain and Switzerland to ease through, Portugal to struggle vs. Croatia

Three more World Cup round of 32 ties are coming your way on Thursday, with stars of past, present and future all in action. European champions Spain should swat Austria aside in LA, but that is followed by a very tough-to-call clash in Toronto.

Portugal and Croatia's last major tournament meeting came a decade ago, with Ricardo Quaresma's goal right at the end of extra time sending Portugal through in Lens, en route to winning Euro 2016. This rematch at BMO Field is likely to be just a tight. Oh, and Switzerland also face Algeria in Vancouver, probably the least glamorous of the last round-of-32 matches, but still intriguing in its own way.

So, ahead of today's action, check out our complete guide, containing kick off times, TV info, predictions and previews for all three matches.

World Cup games and predictions for Thursday July, 2

Match Predictions Time TV Spain vs. Austria Spain win 3 p.m. ET FOX Portugal vs. Croatia Portugal win AET 7 p.m. ET FOX Switzerland vs. Algeria Switzerland win 11 p.m. ET FS1

Spain vs. Austria

Spain's Lamine Yamal | REUTERS

Prediction: Spain 3-0 Austria; Lamine Yamal to score and Rodri 100+ completed passes.

Spain 3-0 Austria; Lamine Yamal to score and Rodri 100+ completed passes. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Alongside Mexico, Spain are the only other side yet to concede a goal at this World Cup. Despite this, the European champions are yet to hit top speed this summer, but have still got this far pretty comfortably. After an embarrassing goalless draw with Cape Verde. Luis de la Fuente's team demolished Saudi Arabia 4-0 and then battled to a 1-0 victory over Uruguay; Álex Baena the only scorer in Guadalajara.

Two summers ago at the Euros, Spain were scintillating from the start to finish, clearly the best team and it wasn't even closer. Well, this time, they have started substantially slower, but will still take some stopping, hence why it would be a major surprise if la Roja did not win this one at SoFi Stadium.

As for Austria, they were seconds away from not making it to the knockout stages. Their final group game against Algeria was expected to be a draw, as a point would send both through, while any loser would be eliminated. After a back and forth game, with the score 2-2, the two sides seemingly called an unwritten truce, that is until the North African side went ahead in the 93rd minute. Shellshocked and on the brink of crashing out, right at the end, substitute Saša Kalajdžić, with his first touch, salvaged an equalizer, the most dramatic finale to any World Cup match of the entire summer.

Having said all that, a clash with Spain is not much reward for Ralf Rangnick's team. Austria have won only one of ten meetings with la Roja since the 1978 World Cup, losing six of their last eight encounters, including a 9-0 hammering in Valencia in 1999. While a repeat scoreline seems unlikely in Inglewood, a comfortable Spain victory is forecast.

Portugal vs. Croatia

Croatia's Luka Modric | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Croatia - AET; Cristiano Ronaldo 4+ shots and Luka Modrić 2+ key passes.

Portugal 2-1 Croatia - AET; Cristiano Ronaldo 4+ shots and Luka Modrić 2+ key passes. Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

The undisputed game of the day comes from Toronto, with two teams led by talisman in their 40s going head-to-head. Portugal should not be involved in this tie, but messed up their group stage campaign, so have landed on the tougher side of the draw as punishment. Roberto Martínez's team could only draw 1-1 with DR Congo, before hammering Uzbekistan 5-0, after which Cristiano Ronaldo, scorer of two goals in Houston, declared that he was back.

However, this did not appear to be the case in Miami on Saturday night. Needing to beat Colombia to top Group K, Portugal were second best throughout in South Florida, Ronaldo, or any of his teammates for that matter, rarely threatening, the match ultimately ending in an entertaining goalless draw. So now, rather than facing Ghana and then Switzerland or Algeria, Portugal are involved in this tie in Toronto, with the winners forecasting to meet Spain in Dallas on July 6. Well, before worrying about the latter, can the reigning UEFA Nations League holders avoid a disastrous early exit?

Croatia meantime are not as strong as the side that reached the 2018 final and the 2022 semis, but will be no push-overs. Zlatko Dalić's team were easily beaten 4-2 by England in their opener, which was a concerning result. However, the Checkered Ones bounced back with wins over Panama and Ghana to claim second spot in Group L; Nikola Vlašić the late match-winner in the latter.

Ahead of this one, Croatia have never won any of their six competitive meetings with Portugal, losing five of them, their sole victory a 2-1 friendly win in Lisbon two summers ago. So, the Blazers are underdogs at BMO Field, but Portugal have massively underwhelmed so far, hence why this could go either-way, potentially even to extra time and penalties.

Switzerland vs. Algeria

Switzerland's Johan Manzambi | REUTERS

Prediction: Switzerland 1-0 Algeria; Johan Manzambi to score and 3+ cards.

Switzerland 1-0 Algeria; Johan Manzambi to score and 3+ cards. Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

To round out Thursday's action, in a late kick off for most of us, will Switzerland's remarkably consistent World Cup record continue? Murat Yakın's team are unlikely to be popular in Vancouver, because it was their victory over Canada that forced the co-hosts to relinquish home advantage. Goals from Rubén Vargas and then Johan Manzambi, his third in two games, saw the Rossocrociati beat Canada 2-1 at BC Place, thereby claiming top spot and remaining in British Columbia.

Switzerland have reached the round of 16 at each of the last six World Cups and Euros, last failing to achieve this at South Africa 2010. They have gone out in exactly this round at the last three World Cups, beaten by Argentina, Sweden and Portugal, last getting further on home soil in 1954. Their games aren't often high-scoring or thrilling, but Switzerland are tough to beat so they should progress.

As for Algeria, this is just their second appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, ousted by eventual winners Germany in Porto Alegre 12 years ago. This time round, Vladimir Petković's team snuck through following that aforementioned eventful 3-3 draw with Austria, in which Riyad Mahrez scored twice. Counterintuitively, the Fennec Foxes were probably relieved to concede that late equalizer, as a clash with Switzerland is probably more winnable than a meeting with Spain.

Nevertheless, the Swiss have won both previous meetings with Algeria, both friendlies in the 1980s, but this is an entirely different ball game. Those in attendance at BC Place are unlikely to be treated to a goal-fest, but Switzerland are slight favorites to prevail.

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