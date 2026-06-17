World Cup predictions for June 17: England and Portugal favored, Panama eyes historic win

On Wednesday, we see the final eight teams begin their World Cup campaigns. England is seeking to end its 60-year drought, with Thomas Tuchel's team expected to make a winning start against Croatia, spearheaded by Harry Kane, who is in the form of his life.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his 143 goals for Portugal against DR Congo, while Colombia is favored to overcome World Cup debutants Uzbekistan. In Toronto, Panama is our upset pick, with los Canaleros seeking a first-ever World Cup victory against Ghana. Here are our predictions for all four matches, including score lines, player props and which games are most worth watching.

World Cup games and predictions for Wednesday, June 17

Match Prediction Time TV Portugal vs. DR Congo Portugal win 1 p.m. ET FOX England vs. Croatia England win 4 p.m. ET FOX Ghana vs. Panama Panama win 7 p.m. ET FOX & FS1 Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Colombia win 10 p.m. ET FOX & FS1

Portugal forward Francisco Trincao | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Portugal vs. DR Congo

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 DR Congo; Cristiano Ronaldo 6+ shots and Bruno Fernandes 3+ chances created.

Portugal 2-1 DR Congo; Cristiano Ronaldo 6+ shots and Bruno Fernandes 3+ chances created. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Is this Portugal's best-ever chance to win the World Cup? Well, for a certain Portuguese superstar, it is surely the last chance. To date, Portugal has reached only two World Cup semifinals in 1966 and 2006. It won the Euros a decade ago and the Nations League twice, defeating Spain on penalties in the final of that competition one year ago. So now, Roberto Martínez's team is chasing an even greater prize. As always, the spotlight will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, appearing at a record sixth World Cup. His tally of 228 caps and 143 goals are also both men's world records.

In stark contrast, DR Congo has qualified for a first World Cup since 1974. Back then, they were known as Zaire, losing all three matches, scoring zero and conceding 14. However, far more is expected of Sébastien Desabre's side this summer. The Leopards ousted Cameroon, Nigeria and Jamaica in various playoffs just to get here, as well as reaching the semi-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024. Thus, DR Congo will not be pushovers, but can they stun Portugal in Houston?

England's Ollie Watkins | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

England vs. Croatia

Prediction: England 2-0 Croatia; Harry Kane to score and Bukayo Saka 3+ chances created.

England 2-0 Croatia; Harry Kane to score and Bukayo Saka 3+ chances created. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

The final serious World Cup contender to get its campaign underway is England in Arlington, Texas. The Three Lions' sole major trophy remains winning the World Cup on home soil 60 years ago. Thus, Thomas Tuchel's task is to lead England to glory this summer, a simple job description, but one that will be far from straight-forward to achieve. His team is all about Harry Kane, who scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich this season (he also increased his international tally to 79 against New Zealand in Tampa earlier this month).

As for Croatia, only France boasts a better recent World Cup record, reaching the 2018 final and then the semifinals in Qatar. However, Croatia's group stage exit at the Euros, failing to win a game, suggests that Zlatko Dalić's team might be a fading force. The Blazers certainly have an aging squad, personified by captain Luka Modrić. The 40 year old will win his 199th international cap here, having debuted in March 2006. Croatia ended England's World Cup dreams in 2018, prevailing 2-1 after extra time in a semi at the Luzhniki, but eight years on, England should be too strong in Texas.

Panama defender Jorge Gutierrez | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Ghana vs. Panama

Prediction: Ghana 1-2 Panama, Aníbal Godoy to be carded and Antoine Semenyo 3+ shots

Ghana 1-2 Panama, Aníbal Godoy to be carded and Antoine Semenyo 3+ shots Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

In Group L's other match, these two teams will feel as though this opener at BMO Field is a must-win for both. Panama has qualified for only a second World Cup, losing all three matches on debut in 2018. However, since the appointment of head coach Thomas Christiansen in 2020, this is a team transformed. Los Canaleros reached the Gold Cup Final in 2023, the Copa América quarters in 2024 and last year's Nations League Final, memorably beating the U.S. en route each time. So now, can Panama perform on the biggest stage?

Meanwhile, Ghana has now qualified for a fifth World Cup out of the last six, but all is not well. After securing their spot, the Black Stars lost five successive friendlies, form that saw Otto Addo sacked as recently as March. Thus, they have turned to Carlos Queiroz, who has previously been in charge of eight different national teams, leading Iran at the last three World Cups. Ghana does have Antoine Semenyo in their ranks, one of the best players in the Premier League last season, but not a lot is expected from the team. Thus, we're tipping Panama for an historic win in Toronto.

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Prediction: Uzbekistan 0-2 Colombia; Uzbekistan 2+ cards and Luis Díaz 2+ shots on target

Uzbekistan 0-2 Colombia; Uzbekistan 2+ cards and Luis Díaz 2+ shots on target Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Last, but by no means least, could this be the start of a memorable World Cup for Colombia? Los Cafeteros lost only four of 18 qualifiers and reached a first Copa América Final since 2001 two summers ago, very much raising expectations. This will be a farewell tournament for captain James Rodríguez, but Luis Díaz is very much their talisman. He took his tally to 22 goals for la Tricolor against Costa Rica earlier this month, the second-highest scorer in CONMEBOL qualifying with seven. Thus, Estadio Azteca will be a sea of yellow on Wednesday.

As for Uzbekistan, this will be their World Cup debut, having become the first-ever double-landlocked country to qualify. So, what should we expect from the White Wolves? Well, since qualifying, they have appointed 2006 winner Fabio Cannavaro as manager, hoping he will bring some much-needed World Cup expertise. Whoever has been in charge, Uzbekistan's games tend to be low-scoring. They conceded only 11 goals in 16 Asian qualifiers, subsequently suffering narrow friendly defeats against Uruguay, Canada and Netherlands. Thus, do now expect them to be demolished by anyone in Group K, but Colombia's attacking qualify should see them to victory.