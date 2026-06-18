World Cup predictions for June 18: Mexico to be denied a win and Canada target historic success

We have finally seen all 48 nations in action at this summer's World Cup, meaning the second round of group stage matches commence on Thursday. Co-hosts Canada will view their clash with Qatar in Vancouver as their best opportunity to secure a first-ever World Cup win, and we're backing the Canucks to achieve this.

Later on, fellow co-host Mexico is looking to maintain their perfect start to this tournament, although we're forecasting that Korea Republic will be tough opponents for el Tri in Guadalajara. Elsewhere in Group A, Czechia and South Africa is both desperate to get off the mark, while Switzerland and Bosnia meet in a competitive fixture for the very first time, clashing in LA.

There is plenty going on, so check out our guide to today's action, featuring TV info, kick off times and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Thursday, June 18

Match Prediction Time TV Czech Republic vs. South Africa Czechia win Noon ET FOX Switzerland vs. Bosnia Switzerland win 3 p.m. ET FOX Canada vs. Qatar Canada win 6 p.m. ET FOX & FS1 Mexico vs. South Korea Draw 9 p.m. ET FOX

Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci | Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

Czech Republic vs. South Africa

Prediction: Czechia 1-0 South Africa; Czechia to score a header and 3+ total cards.

Czechia 1-0 South Africa; Czechia to score a header and 3+ total cards. Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

After these two teams were both beaten on the World Cup's opening day, it is borderline do-or-die for both. The spotlight was on South Africa when they faced Mexico at the Azteca in game one of this tournament, but Bafana Bafana rather folded. A calamitous defensive error gifted el Tri a ninth-minute goal, with Hugo Broos' side easily beaten 2-0 in the end. For this one, they will be without both Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, as a result of their red cards a week ago. South Africa have never gone beyond the group stages at any of their three previous World Cup appearances and, if they're going to change that, this clash in Atlanta feels must win.

Opponents Czechia is in a similar position. Miroslav Koubek's team were defeated 2-1 by Korea Republic at Estadio Akron and deservedly so, second best throughout. They did actually take the lead, Vladimír Coufal's long throw creating a goal for Ladislav Krejčí, and set-pieces will remain their primary weapon. These two nations have only ever met once before, a 2-2 at the Confederations Cup in 1997, and a repeat might result in both being eliminated. Bluntly, this is unlikely to be a thriller.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Jovo Lukic | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Bosnia; Both Granit Xhaka and Esmir Bajraktarević 1+ chance created.

Switzerland 2-1 Bosnia; Both Granit Xhaka and Esmir Bajraktarević 1+ chance created. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

After both Group B matches finished 1-1 a week ago, it is all to play for. Switzerland's draw with Qatar was catastrophic, taking an early lead through Breel Embolo's spot-kick. The Rossocrociati racked up an xG figure of 3.20, attempted 26 shots and created six big chances at Levi's Stadium. However, Murat Yakın's team did not find the all-important second goal and paid the price, with Qatar equalising right at the death, snatching a point against all odds. Thus, having squandered, on paper, their easiest fixture, the pressure is on to win this one.

Bosnia & Herzegovina meantime, despite also only having one point on the board, will have taken confidence from their first World Cup match in 12 years. The Golden Lilies took the lead thanks to Jovo Lukić's header against Canada in Toronto, unable to hold on for victory, conceding 12 minutes from the end. Nevertheless, that could prove an important point for Sergej Barbarez's team as they seek to reach the knockouts for the very first time. This noon kick off local time at SoFi Stadium could go either-way, but we're backing Switzerland for a narrow victory.

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Canada vs. Qatar

Prediction: Canada 2-0 Qatar; Jonathan David to score and Mahmud Abunada 4+ saves.

Canada 2-0 Qatar; Jonathan David to score and Mahmud Abunada 4+ saves. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Only one storyline dominates this fixture; can Canada win a World Cup match for the very first time? At Mexico '86 and in Qatar four years ago, les Rouges lost all six matches, but that has not dampened belief in Jesse Marsch's team. Well, Canada did secure a first-ever World Cup point last Friday, with Cyle Larin lashing home a late equalizer against Bosnia in Toronto. Now though, if the Canucks are going to reach the knockout stages, this is surely must win, so will BC Place witness a piece of Canadian soccer history on Thursday evening?

Qatar were widely written off before the tournament, considering their pitiful performance on home soil four summers ago, but proved they won't be complete push-overs. The Maroons too earned a World Cup point for the first time ever on Saturday, with Boualem Khoukhi's stoppage time header snatching a share of the spoils against Switzerland. Nevertheless, in general play, Julen Lopetegui's team showed little in the San Francisco Bay Area to suggest they're capable of getting out of this group. Thus, Canada's attacking talent should see them to victory in Vancouver.

Mexico's Julian Quinones | Kai Pfaffenbach-Reuters via Imagn Images

Mexico vs. South Korea

Prediction: Mexico 1-1 South Korea; Raúl Jiménez to score and Son Heung-min 4+ shots.

Mexico 1-1 South Korea; Raúl Jiménez to score and Son Heung-min 4+ shots. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

The best game of the day may be saved for last. After these two teams made winning starts, can either make it two wins out of two? Mexico are under enormous pressure to perform on home soil, so will have been relieved and delighted in equal measure to have three points on the board. Goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez saw el Tri swat aside a frankly pitiful South Africa 2-0 at the Azteca. The difficultly level though is only set to increase for Javier Aguirre's team, starting right here.

Korea Republic meantime, despite dominating throughout, had to come from behind to beat Czechia 2-1 in Guadalajara a week ago. Hwang In-beom scored a stupendous equalizer, before Oh Hyeon-gyu came off the bench to fire home a winner for the Taegeuk Warriors. Based on that performance, Hong Myung-bo's team will be difficult opposition for anyone they come up against this summer. As recently as September, these two drew 2-2 in a friendly in Nashville, ending a sequence of three successive Mexican victories over South Korea. El Tri could make home advantage count at Estadio Akron, but we're forecasting a draw that effectively sends both through to the round of 32.

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