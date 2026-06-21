World Cup predictions for June 21: Comfortable wins for Spain and Belgium, history beckons for Egypt

One team faces a must-win scenario to avoid a third straight group-stage exit while another aims to become the first to reach the knockout rounds this tournament.

Groups G and H take center stage on Sunday at the World Cup, with two former world champions in action as well as the 2018 semifinalists and the record seven-time champions of Africa.

Despite a pretty embarrassing draw with Cape Verde on Monday, we're fully expecting Spain to rack up the goals when they meet Saudi Arabia in the day's early kickoff. Later on, Belgium should have too much quality for Iran, although we're forecasting that Cape Verde will make life difficult for Uruguay. Lastly, if we're right, it'll be an historic day for Egypt, as they seek a maiden World Cup win.

Check out our complete guide to Sunday at the World Cup, with kickoff times, TV info as well as previews and specific predictions for all four matches.

World Cup games and predictions for Sunday, June 21

Match Predictions Time TV Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Spain win Noon ET FOX Belgium vs. Iran Belgium win 3 p.m. ET FOX & FS1 Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Draw 6 p.m. ET FOX & FS1 New Zealand vs. Egypt Egypt win 9 p.m. ET FOX & FS1

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

June 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.; Spain's Lamine Yamal in action. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Prediction: Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia; Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal both to score

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia; Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal both to score Watchability rating: 3/5 (for the diehards)

After slipping up in their World Cup opener, can Spain get back on track? In the surprise of the tournament so far, the European champions were held to a 0-0 draw by debutants Cape Verde on Monday, despite racking up 27 shots and an xG figure of 2.10. So, how can Luis de la Fuente's team avoid a repeat? Well, after both were only fit enough to come off the bench, the return of stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will make an enormous difference. Meanwhile, having scored 12 times across his last 12 national team appearances, Mikel Oyarzabal will fancy his chances of a goal or two here.

Elsewhere, can Saudi Arabia spring another massive surprise? It seems unlikely, despite the fact Georgios Donis' side held Uruguay to a 1-1 draw in Miami six nights ago. Abdulelah Al-Amri gave the Green Falcons a shock lead in South Florida, only to be denied a famous win by a late equalizer. Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais did make nine saves, the most of anyone across matchday one, and he'll need to be similarly heroic for his team to earn anything at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Belgium vs. Iran

June 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, U.S.; Belgium's Jeremy Doku reacts. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images

Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Iran; Romelu Lukaku to score and Jérémy Doku 9+ attempted dribbles

Belgium 2-1 Iran; Romelu Lukaku to score and Jérémy Doku 9+ attempted dribbles Watchability rating: 4/5 (worth your time)

With all four teams in Group G kicking off on one point, it is very much all to play for. Belgium is the heavyweight, so can they show their quality in Inglewood? The Red Devils went behind against Egypt in their opener, needing a Romelu Lukaku-forced own goal to earn Rudi Garcia's team a share of the spoils in Seattle. Belgium ignominiously crashed out in the group phase four years ago, desperate to avoid a repeat. Set to be faced with another deep block in L.A., Lukaku will be looking to add to his 90 international goals, while the onus will be on Jérémy Doku to work his magic.

As for Iran, they continue to face so many off-field issues at this World Cup. But on the pitch, can they claim a famous win? Amir Ghalenoei's team twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with New Zealand in their tournament opener; Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi were both on target. Team Melli have never reached the knockout stages in six previous attempts, and will probably need to win either here or against Egypt on Friday to change that fact. Belgium, though, should be too strong at SoFi Stadium.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

June 15, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.; Uruguay's Darwin Nunez reacts. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Prediction: Uruguay 1-1 Cape Verde; Fede Valverde 3+ shots and Vozinha 4+ saves

Uruguay 1-1 Cape Verde; Fede Valverde 3+ shots and Vozinha 4+ saves Watchability rating: 4/5 (worth your time)

These two teams both have one point on the board, but their respective moods could hardly be more contrasting. In their first-ever World Cup match, Cape Verde's goalless draw with Spain in Atlanta is the stuff of legend, with 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha writing his name into the history books by making seven saves. Now, with a game against Saudi Arabia still to come, Bubista's team are in with a genuine shot at reaching the knockouts. If the Blue Sharks are able to pick up a point against the European champions, they'll believe they can pull it off again at Hard Rock Stadium.

As for Uruguay, they were not the happiest camp before the tournament began, and that mood surely has not improved. Marcelo Bielsa's side could only draw 1-1 with Saudi Arabia on Monday evening, requiring a late equalizer from Maxi Araújo to rescue a draw in South Florida. Given that la Celeste conclude the group stages against Spain, failure to win this one would leave them in serious danger of back-to-back first-round eliminations. It is bold, but we're backing Cape Verde to do it again.

New Zealand vs. Egypt

June 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.; Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the match. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Prediction: New Zealand 0-1 Egypt; Elijah Just and Mohamed Salah both 2+ shots on target

New Zealand 0-1 Egypt; Elijah Just and Mohamed Salah both 2+ shots on target Watchability rating: 2/5 (maybe give this game a miss)

Arguably, the biggest game of the day is saved for last, certainly for the two nations involved. Neither have ever won a World Cup match before, so can either make history at BC Place? The fact that Egypt have never achieved a victory at a World Cup is mind-boggling, considering they've won a record seven AFCONs. Nevertheless, this is only the fourth time they've qualified for the tournament, and the Pharaohs began this campaign with a credible 1-1 draw against Belgium, taking the lead through Emam Ashour. This is surely a must win match for Hossam Hassan's team as they aim to progress.

New Zealand, meanwhile, lost all three matches in '82 before drawing all three in 2010, so what will 2026 bring? Well, on Monday, despite leading twice, the All Whites were held to a 2-2 draw by Iran in a surprisingly entertaining game in L.A. Elijah Just scored towards the start of both halves, both times set up by striker partner Chris Wood. Considering Darren Bazeley's team face Belgium on Friday, this might be their golden chance to claim that elusive first-ever World Cup win. So, can either team secure history in Vancouver, or will they rather destroy each other's chances with a draw?