With the MLB lockout imminent on Dec. 2, teams are making beelines to the conclusion of free agency. Several top players, including Tarik Skubal, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and now Adrian Morejon, have already flown off the board. Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena and others are expected to secure their next deal before the league goes into sleep mode.

It's not hard to see which teams are making moves. The Chicago Cubs spent $240 million between Teruaki Sato and Trevor Rogers; the Toronto Blue Jays whiffed on Skubal, but spread $229.5 million between Chisholm, Morejon and Japanese ace Kaima Taira. The New York Mets, of course, dropped a casual $450 million on Skubal's doorstep, making him the richest pitcher in MLB history. Let's flip the table now and look at the contenders in danger of being priced out of the market:

New York Yankees

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Offseason needs: 3B, 2B, RP

What is the excuse for the New York Yankees? There's still time to make a splash — Brandon Lowe is high on the list of logical targets — but New York let Jazz Chisholm Jr. walk without a fight and came up short for the top lefty relievers, Adrian Morejon and Alex Vesia. In fact, the Blue Jays poached New York's All-Star second baseman and outbid them for the best available reliever. The Yankees are getting waxed by a division rival. Teruaki Sato was a reported target for New York, but there was never palpable momentum there.

The Yankees have a fairly complete roster, in all fairness. David Bednar picked up a qualifying offer, so New York has its closer. The rotation is stacked. Their lineup, even with deep flaws, can produce with the best of 'em. None of those are reasons for New York to sleep through free agency, however. The Yankees occupy the largest media market in the country; the Bronx Bombers are undeniably a profitable business, with a long history of poaching stars in free agency. Not the other way around. Their sudden reluctance to spend top-of-market price is, at best, head-scratching.

New York really needed right-handed power, better defense and ideally some reinforcements in the bullpen. As the options dry up, it's unclear if the Yankees will come anywhere close to making those improvements. This comes after losing Juan Soto a couple years ago and falling short in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes last winter. In short: the Yankees no longer set the market. For a team that was swept out of the playoffs by a division rival, that is unacceptable.

Philadelphia Phillies

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Offseason needs: OF, 3B, RP

The Philadelphia Phillies own the fourth-highest payroll in MLB. Ownership has proven its willingness to sign off on long-term contracts for superstar players. Ironically, that approach has left the Phillies in a tricky spot: with three aging stars locked up on baggy deals in Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. The Phillies tried to lure Bo Bichette last winter, but came up just short — to a higher-AAV, opt-out laden deal from the Mets.

It feels like the Phillies are repeating the cycle now, with reported interest in both Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena. Philadelphia needs a right-handed outfield bat in the worst of ways, but what happens if another team outbids them? Is there a fallback plan? Philadelphia lacks the prospect capital to engineer a blockbuster trade and the depth to comfortably deplete their farm system. The Phillies have turned their outfield into a rotating door of one-year contracts and midseason rentals. Austin Hays, Harrison Bader, Adolis Garcia: the results are always the same.

Philadelphia only has Jhoan Duran for one more year. If the club won't spent $115 million on a premium reliever like Adrian Morejon, who's to say another team won't poach Duran a year from now? If the Phillies can't win the bidding war for Teruaki Sato, despite a well-documented desire to expand their footprint in the Asian market, how can Philadelphia expect to lead the pack for more proven stars like Suzuki? None of this feels very promising.

Dave Dombrowski acknowledged the need for sweeping changes this winter, but he also made it clear that Philadelphia has more than enough money tied up in declining stars. There's a world in which the Phillies aren't a playoff team in 2027, unless the front office decides to get serious.

San Diego Padres

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Offseason needs: SP, 1B, 2B

The San Diego Padres are lurking, but there's a point when lurking becomes inaction. New ownership was supposed to infuse cash — and competitive fervor — into the organization after another premature postseason exit. So far, San Diego has done naught except sign reliever Ryan Weiss to a $1.9 million contract.

San Diego is a reported frontrunner for Seiya Suzuki, which would obviously shift the narrative a bit. Even if the Padres can bolster their lineup with a nine-figure deal for Suzuki, however, it's unclear how exactly they plan to improve upon last season's ALDS appearance. The Padres' rotation is decimated; Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Casey Mize and Robbie Ray are all free agents. If Suzuki does pick San Diego, that only makes it harder to rebuild their pitching staff.

Many of the best pitchers available — Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Sonny Gray, Trevor Rogers, Kaima Taira — have already signed elsewhere. A reunion with Michael King would be nice, but even then, the Padres' rotation remains untrustworthy two through five. This team came out of the gate far too slow in free agency. It doesn't help that A.J. Preller has tied his own hands in trade negotiations by emptying out their farm system for Mason Miller and a bunch of rentals.

Houston Astros

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Offseason needs: SP, RP, OF

Remember when the Houston Astros were a perennial powerhouse, like, a couple years ago? The Kyle Tucker trade was an ill omen. In hindsight, as soon as the Astros started to actively pinch pennies, it was over. Houston is beholden to an aging, declining core, with ownership that's unwilling to foot the bill on necessary improvement.

Houston was the worst division winner of all time last season. Making the playoffs should not cloud our judgement of an 81-win team riddled with flaws. The Astros can still hit — for now — but the rotation is a mess. Hunter Brown is their only postseason-viable starter and he didn't exactly live up to that label in Houston's wild-card loss to the White Sox.

The Astros have some trade capital, as either Isaac Paredes or Jeremy Pena could net a solid return (and alleviate their infield logjam). Even if Houston can redistribute wealth via trade, however, it's hard to build up the rotation and bullpen when all the big names have already come off the board. Houston's farm system is not very strong and the front office has not made a single move yet this winter, which does not connote any real ambition to get better.