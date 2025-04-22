Premier League standings: What Liverpool needs to clinch this week

It has only been a matter of time before Liverpool clinch the Premier League title for a while now. They may have already won the division before they play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Premier League standings

TEAM RECORD (last five games) POINTS Liverpool W-W-L-W-W 79 Arsenal W-W-D-D-W 66 Nottingham Forest W-W-L-L-W 60 Newcastle W-W-W-W-L 59 Man City D-W-D-W-W 58 Chelsea L-W-D-D-W 57 Aston Villa W-W-W-W-W 57 Bournemouth L-L-D-W-D 49 Fulham W-L-W-L-L 48 Brighton D-L-L-D-L 48 Brentford W-L-D-D-W 46 Crystal Palace D-W-L-L-D 44 Everton D-L-D-W-L 38 Man United W-L-D-L-L 38 Wolves W-W-W-W-W 38 Tottenham L-L-W-L-L 37 West Ham D-L-D-L-D 36 Ipswich Town L-W-L-D-L 21 Leicester City L-L-L-D-L 18 Southampton L-D-L-L-D 11

How can Liverpool win the league this week?

Liverpool needs three more points to clinch the Premier League title. Therefore, if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, then the title will go to Arne Slot's side. However, if the Gunners are victorious against Palace, then the Reds will need to beat Tottenham on Sunday to claim the division. Also, if Mikel Arteta's team draw with the Eagles, then just a point would seal the title for Liverpool against Spurs.

The Reds last won the Premier League during the 2019/20 season, but their celebrations were marred by the country's lockdown rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last time Liverpool won the league title in front of its supporters, you have to go back to the 1989/90 campaign.

It is some achievement for Liverpool as many thought that they would be in a season of transition after Jurgen Klopp departed last summer. However, credit must go to Slot for continuing Klopp's legacy much like Bob Paisley did at the club when he took over from Bill Shankly.

The future at Liverpool looks bright with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk extending their contracts until 2027. This is despite Trent Alexander-Arnold not committing to the club and being set to join Real Madrid when his deal expires at the end of the season. When Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to score Liverpool's winner against Leicester City last weekend, he milked the celebration, perhaps knowing that it would be his final goal for the club.

What is left to be decided in the Premier League?

The relegation places are all but confirmed. Southampton and Leicester have been relegated. It is only a matter of time before Ipswich Town join them in heading back to the Championship. However, the European places are yet to be decided.

The Premier League's top five teams will qualify for the Champions League. Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Manchester City currently hold those places. However, Chelsea and Aston Villa still have an outside chance of qualifying for European soccer's premier competition. Manchester United and Tottenham have a backdoor entrance to the Champions League if either side wins the Europa League.

England will also have two teams qualify for the Europa League, which right now will go to Chelsea and Villa. There should also be a Europa Conference League place for one Premier League side if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League. The Magpies have qualified for the Europa Conference League by winning the EFL Cup. However, it will go to the next highest Premier League team that has not already qualified for European competition if Eddie Howe's side make it into a higher-ranked tournament.

We also now know two of the teams that will be in the Premier League next season. Burnley and Leeds United clinched promotion from the Championship yesterday following the Clarets' 2-1 win over Sheffield United. One more club from English soccer's second tier will claim a spot in the Premier League, but that will be decided via the playoffs.