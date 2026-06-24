Brazil's most likely Round of 32 opponent, based on the World Cup standings

A win for Brazil and Netherlands likely means a showdown in Houston, while a draw could pit them against Japan in Monterrey.

Brazil are record five-time world champions, as well as the only nation to appear at all 23 editions of the World Cup. While they've not hoisted the trophy aloft since 2002, the Seleção have not failed to go beyond the group stage since 1966, when they were beaten by Hungary and Portugal at Goodison Park.

Fast forward 60 years, Carlo Ancelotti's team already knows it will take its place in this summer's knockout stage, with four points on the board but still have plenty to play for ahead of their final match in Group C against Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Seleção are currently in first place but will surely need to win to stay there, with Morocco widely expected to beat Haiti at Mercedes-Benz Stadium simultaneously. If both sides win, it'll come down to goal difference to determine who finishes on top of the group — Brazil currently on +3 to Morocco's +1. A draw in South Florida would surely condemn the South American side to second, while a shock victory for Scotland and they would only be going through as a best-ranked third -place team.

Setting that possibility aside, assuming Brazil advance in the top two, their supporters will need to focus on Thursday's action from Group F to figure out their first opponent in the knockout rounds.

Brazil's potential Round of 32 matchups

Group C winner: vs. Group F runners-up, NRG Stadium, Houston. Monday, June 29

vs. Group F runners-up, NRG Stadium, Houston. Monday, June 29 Group C runners-up: vs. Group F winners, Estadio BBVA, Monterrey. Monday, June 29

vs. Group F winners, Estadio BBVA, Monterrey. Monday, June 29 Third-place finisher: vs. Mexico, Germany or Group I winners

Were Brazil to somehow slip down to third, they would face one of Germany, Mexico or likely France (as the Group I winner) in the Round of 32, which would be great for neutrals but a disaster for Brazilian fans.

Looking beyond that unlikely eventuality, the top two from Groups C and F will be going head-to-head in Texas and Northern Mexico, respectively, next Monday. Right now in Group F, Netherlands lead the way, above Japan on goals scored, with Sweden a point behind both.

Group F final fixtures

Japan vs. Sweden: Thurs., June 25, 7 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Thurs., June 25, 7 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tunisia vs. Netherlands: Thurs., June 25, 7 p.m. ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

The final day permutations in Group F are similar to those of Group C. Both Japan and Netherlands are expected to win, meaning it would simply be a case of who scores more goals to determine the top spot. Given how terrible Tunisia have been to date, shipping nine goals already, one would favor the Dutch to rack up the score in Missouri, though Japan could equally as easily demolish Sweden in Texas.

Either way, a tough assignment would await Ancelotti's team. Japan had never won any of their 14 meetings with Brazil, losing 11, until last October, when the Samurai Blue fought back from 2-0 down to beat the Seleção 3-2 in a friendly in Tōkyō. Currently unbeaten in their last eight, Hajime Moriyasu's team would be no pushovers for anyone.

Brazil against Netherlands, on the other hand, would be a classic World Cup fixture, with the pair having met at the tournament on five occasions previously. Brazil eliminated the Oranje from USA '94 and France '98, but the Dutch prevailed in '74 and 2010, with Wesley Sneijder's double the difference in Port Elizabeth 16 years ago. Each time, the winning team has gone on to reach the final, which could be a good omen.

Simply put, there is no easy option for Brazil, who will need to be at their best to avoid early elimination — regardless of where they finish in Group C.