Norway vs. England & Argentina vs Switzerland predictions: Who will reach the semifinals?

Both matches carry historic stakes, with England chasing their first major title in 60 years and Switzerland aiming for their first World Cup semi-final.

The World Cup quarter-finals conclude with two blockbuster ties on Saturday. First up in Miami, England is seeking to reach just a fourth World Cup semifinal, desperate to end 60 years of hurt. In their way is Norway, who have reached the last eight of any major tournament for the first time ever, but are more than capable of ensuring they go even further. This will be a first-ever tournament meeting between the pair, who have not clashed in any match for 12 years.

Later on, over in Kansas City, Argentina continue their title defense against Switzerland. This is the Swiss' first World Cup quarter-final tie since 1954, during which time la Albiceleste have now got this far 11 times, featuring in five finals and winning three of them. En route to the 2014 final, Argentina ousted Switzerland 1-0 in the round of 16 in São Paulo, so will this rematch go the same way?

Ahead of these two huge games, check out our complete guide, featuring kick off times, TV info, previews and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Saturday, July 11

Match Predictions Time TV Norway vs. England England in extra time 5 p.m. ET FOX Argentina vs. Switzerland Argentina to win 9 p.m. ET FOX

Norway vs. England

Norway forward Erling Haaland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Norway 1-2 England; Erling Braut Håland and Harry Kane both to score.

Norway 1-2 England; Erling Braut Håland and Harry Kane both to score. Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

This might just be the biggest match in Norwegian football history, so can they rise to the occasion? So far, Ståle Solbakken's side have been imperious, despite the fact this is their first World Cup since '98. The Lions ousted Côte d'Ivoire in the first knockout round, before causing a huge shock in the last 16, dumping out Brazil, courtesy of Erling Braut Håland's late brace in New Jersey.

Having now scored seven goals in four appearances, Håland has obviously been Norway's star this summer, but the supporting cast have risen to the occasion too. Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, currently without a club, was excellent last weekend, and he certainly was not alone. So now, will Norway's viking row take them all the way into the World Cup semifinals?

England meantime have battled through the knockout stages, but just how far will this resilience take them? First, the Three Lions required a late Harry Kane double to save them from a disaster against DR Congo, sneaking through 2-1. Then, last Sunday night, Thomas Tuchel's team got over the line against Mexico at the Azteca. They won 3-2 in the end, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice in 91 seconds, and Kane converting a spot-kick, before putting in a backs against the wall display to hold on for half an hour, after Jarell Quansah was sent off.

It is now 60 years since England's one and only major tournament triumph and, following back-to-back Euros finals defeats, they are desperate to get over the line. With so much talent on show, this promises to be an all-time World Cup classic, one not to be missed at Hard Rock Stadium.

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Argentina's Lionel Messi | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Switzerland; Lionel Messi to score and 4+ yellow cards.

Argentina 2-0 Switzerland; Lionel Messi to score and 4+ yellow cards. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Those on their way to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday evening will be keeping an eye on events in South Florida, because the winner of that match will face the winners of this at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Wednesday. When the draw bracket took shape after the group phase, most agreed that Argentina had landed in the easy section of the draw, but they've certainly not made it look easy.

So far, Lionel Scaloni's side have enjoyed a pair of 3-2 wins over less-fancied African opposition, surviving a scare both times. They were taken to extra time by Cape Verde, despite leading twice, before Cristian Romero's header eventually settled it. More concerningly, la Albiceleste were 2-0 down against Egypt on Tuesday, on the brink of a disastrous elimination.

However, in the final 11 minutes, Romero, Lionel Messi and then Enzo Fernández in injury time all struck to secure an historic comeback in Atlanta. This is the latest any side has come from 2-0 down to win a World Cup match, without the need for extra time. Thus, for Argentina to remain on track to retain their world title, they surely cannot afford a similarly chaotic encounter.

As for Switzerland, this is their fourth appearance in the World Cup quarter-finals, but first since hosting all the way back in 1954, seeking to reach a maiden semifinal. In a game best described as uneventful, Murat Yakın's team drew 0-0 with Colombia in the round of 16 on Tuesday, meaning a penalty shootout was required in Vancouver. Despite Manuel Akanji spooning an attempt over the crossbar, Colombia missed twice, allowing Rubén Vargas to convert the winning spot-kick.

The Rossocrociati's reward is this glamour last eight encounter in Missouri, seeking to eliminate the defending champions. Argentina are favourites, especially if Lionel Messi works his magic once more, but Switzerland will not be easy to defeat, so which way will this one go in Kansas City?

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