World Cup Group H standings and scenarios: What Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi need to advance to knockouts

A historic underdog could clinch a place in the round of 32 with a performance that would cap a remarkable tournament run.

Group H at the World Cup features two former winners and two rank outsiders, but that is not an indication of how the matches have played out. All four nations here could still each the knockout stages with one game remaining, so we'll take you through the permutations in play on Friday.

Group H table

What's next for Spain: Knockout round scenarios

June 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.; Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their third goal. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Uruguay on Friday, June 26, Guadalajara

Spain are the only side in this section remotely certain of reaching the knockout stages, despite their false start this summer. La Roja were held to a shock goalless draw by Cape Verde in their opener but bounced back in style on Sunday. Luis de la Fuente's team smashed Saudi Arabia 4-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the game all but over even before the first hydration break. Lamine Yamal marked his first-ever World Cup start with a goal, before Mikel Oyarzabal netted twice in three minutes.

Thus, the European champions are sitting pretty at the top of the table. Only a win for Spain will cement the top spot, though their excellent goal differential means a draw will likely do so too. Either way, la Roja appear set to be heading to SoFi Stadium on July 2 for a meeting with the Group J runners-up — that is, unless they are beaten at Estadio Akron on Friday night.

What's next for Uruguay: Knockout round scenarios

June 21, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.; Uruguay's Mathias Olivera and Juan Manuel Sanabria react after Cape Verde's Helio Varela scores their second goal. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Spain on Friday, June 26, Guadalajara

Spain's opponents in Guadalajara are Uruguay, who too were forecast to cruise through this section — but that is far from how events have transpired. So far, Marcelo Bielsa's side have been held to draws by both of the group's minnows, first needing a late goal by Maxi Araújo to rescue a point against Saudi Arabia. Then, despite quick-fire goals from Araújo again and Agustín Canobbio, la Celeste could only draw 2-2 with Cape Verde in Miami, which might prove to be a disastrous result.

With only two points on the board, defeat for Uruguay would see them eliminated, even if they did finish third. A win could see los Charrúas top the group, although this seems unlikely, given that they've never won any of their 10 previous meetings with Spain. Thus, this is poised to be a catastrophic night for Uruguay.

What's next for Cape Verde: Knockout round scenarios

June 21, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.; Cape Verde's Helio Varela celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 26, Houston

Cape Verde have been the story of this World Cup so far and, as reward for their hard work, they have a golden chance to reach the knockout stages. First, Vozinha's remarkable tally of seven saves saw the Blue Sharks hold Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta. Then, on Sunday night, Kevin Pina's long-range free kick, followed by Hélio Varela's impudent finish, ensured that Bubista's side drew 2-2 with Uruguay in Miami, more than holding their own against the two-time world champions.

Can Cape Verde make sure their fairy-tale adventure does not end here? Well, victory over Saudi Arabia at NRG Stadium would guarantee their place in the round of 32, setting up a glamour tie against defending champions Argentina in South Florida. A draw would almost certainly also see the Blue Sharks get through, again ending up second if Uruguay are beaten concurrently.

What's next for Saudi Arabia: Knockout round scenarios

June 15, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.; Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Cape Verde on Friday, June 26, Houston

For Saudi Arabia, the equation is simple: They must win to stand any chance of remaining in the tournament. Anything less and they're heading home. Abdulelah Al-Amri's opener helped earn the Green Falcons to a share of the spoils against Uruguay in their opener. However, over the weekend, Georgios Donis' side were completely blown away by Spain, 3-0 down inside 25 minutes before an unfortunate Hassan Al-Tambakti own goal capped off the scoring at four.

However, all hope is not lost. Saudi Arabia are competing at a seventh World Cup, only reaching the knockout stages once back in their debut at USA '94. Back on American soil, a victory in Texas would see them repeat that feat — although, based on what we've seen from Cape Verde, this will be a tall order.