World Cup predictions for July 6: Spain to oust Portugal and USA to claim an historic victory

The World Cup round of 16 continues on Monday with two matches that one must make appointment viewing. In the evening, this is arguably the United States' most important game ever, seeking to reach a first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002. Mauricio Pochettino's team have to fancy their chances of victory over Belgium, backed by a raucous home crowd in Seattle.

Down in Dallas, the day's amuse-bouche is pretty appetizing too. The reigning European champions take on the UEFA Nations League holders at Jerry World — oh, and they are rivals and neighbors, too. Spain have looked the stronger, but Portugal certainly have the talent to beat them.

Ahead of two massive World Cup knockout matches, check out our complete guide to today's action, featuring kickoff times, TV info, previews and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Monday, July 6

Match Predictions Time TV Portugal vs. Spain Spain to win 3 p.m. ET FOX United States vs. Belgium USA to win 8 p.m. ET FOX

Portugal vs. Spain

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 23, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Taormina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Prediction: Portugal 1-2 Spain; Mikel Oyarzabal to score and Cristiano Ronaldo 3+ shots

Portugal 1-2 Spain; Mikel Oyarzabal to score and Cristiano Ronaldo 3+ shots Watchability rating: 5/5 (must watch)

These two Iberian neighbors unquestionably boast two of the most talented squads at the entire tournament, but for one, their World Cup dreams will go up in flames. Of the pair, Spain have certainly looked more capable of becoming world champions thus far, yet to even concede a goal at this tournament. On Thursday, Luis de la Fuente's team swatted aside Austria 3-0 at SoFi, barely getting out of second gear; Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice in L.A., while Pedro Porro was the other scorer.

Excluding a penalty shootout — which we'll come to in a second — la Roja are now unbeaten in a whopping 35 competitive matches, winning all seven en route to Euros glory two summers ago. While Spain have certainly not appeared as imperious this time around, their route to the round of 16 has been pretty serene, although de la Fuente will need his team to improve from here.

Well, the only team to beat Spain since March 2023 are Portugal, prevailing on penalties in Munich in the UEFA Nations League Final after a 2-2 draw. So, are Roberto Martínez's team capable of a repeat result? The Seleção were certainly made to work hard to overcome Croatia in the last 32 on Thursday, ending up on the more difficult side of the draw by virtue of messing up the group stages and finishing below Colombia after the pair drew 0-0 in Miami.

In Toronto last week, Cristiano Ronaldo equalized from the penalty spot before Gonçalo Ramos headed home a stoppage time winner, which only proved to be so when Croatia had a goal in the 13th minute of added time controversially disallowed. Put succinctly: Despite losing just one of their last 17 matches, Portugal are yet to realize their full potentially this summer, something they'll surely have to do in Texas. Thus, Spain are clear favorites in Arlington, but it could go either way.

United States vs. Belgium

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; USA’s Christian Pulisic (10) controls the ball against Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: USA 2-1 Belgium; Christian Pulisic to score and Jérémy Doku 4+ attempted dribbles

USA 2-1 Belgium; Christian Pulisic to score and Jérémy Doku 4+ attempted dribbles Watchability rating: 4/5 (worth your time)

After years, perhaps even decades, of work from everyone connected to U.S. Soccer, this could be the culmination. This home World Cup could hardly have gone any better for the United States so far, topping Group D with a game to spare following emphatic wins over Paraguay and Australia. This set up a round of 32 clash with Bosnia in Santa Clara, which Mauricio Pochettino's team won 2-0. Folarin Balogun broke the deadlock and then got sent off before Malik Tillman's late free kick quelled any lingering anxiety from those inside Levi's Stadium. It was confirmed on Sunday that Balogun will be available, which is a major boost.

This was the USMNT's first win over European opposition in 12 attempts, doing so for the first time at a World Cup since beating Portugal in Suwon in 2002. Now the Stars and Stripes are seeking to reach a first World Cup quarterfinal since that summer in Korea 24 years ago, and to get there, an even stronger European opponent stands in their way. To give U.S. fans hope, this clash is in Seattle, where the Americans have won all seven competitive matches they've ever played — their best record in any city, last beaten in the Pacific Northwest by the Soviet Union in a friendly 47 years ago. So, roared on by a raucous home crowd at Lumen Field, will Pochettino's team progress?

Belgium did demolish the U.S. 5-2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a March friendly, but they have been very underwhelming at this tournament so far. Rudi Garcia's team were held to draws by Egypt and Iran in the group phase before hammering an admittedly poor New Zealand. Then, on Wednesday, the Red Devils appeared dead and buried against Senegal, 2-0 down with just four minutes to play. Miraculously, late goals from Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans forced extra time, before Tielemans converted an 125th-minute penalty to complete the comeback — the latest goal in World Cup history.

Put succinctly, this Belgium team boasts plenty of world-class talents and, on paper, should be too strong for the United States. However, based on how both have performed at this tournament, the U.S. have looked the more energetic, dangerous going forward and cohesive, so we're forecasting that the Americans will make home advantage count and claim an historic win.