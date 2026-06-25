World Cup predictions for June 25: Wins for Netherlands, Japan, USA and heartbreak for Ecuador

We've reached the conclusion of World Cup groups D, E and F, all of which will be finalized come the end of Thursday night. Both Germany and the United States have already done the hard work, so it is tough to know what to expect from those potentially heavily rotated teams.

Meantime, Ecuador are among those fighting for their lives, while Netherlands and Japan are in a battle to score more goals as both target the top spot in Group F. Check out our guide to all of the day's six fixtures, including permutations, TV info, kickoff times, preview and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Thursday, June 25

Match Predictions Time TV Ecuador vs. Germany Draw 4 p.m. ET FOX Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Ivory Coast win 4 p.m. ET FS1 Tunisia vs. Netherlands Netherlands win 7 p.m. ET FOX Japan vs. Sweden Japan win 7 p.m. ET FS1 Paraguay vs. Australia Draw 10 p.m. ET FS1 Türkiye vs USA USA win 10 p.m. ET FOX

Ecuador vs. Germany

June 14, 2026; Houston, Texas, U.S.; Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Leroy Sane. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Prediction: Ecuador 1-1 Germany; Ecuador 2+ cards and 9+ shots

Ecuador 1-1 Germany; Ecuador 2+ cards and 9+ shots Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Many people were tipping Ecuador as dark horses before a ball was kicked this summer. Now, though, Sebastián Beccacece's side are on the brink of elimination. Ecuador is one of only four teams yet to score a goal at this tournament, beaten 1-0 by Côte d'Ivoire before even more disastrously being held to a goalless draw by Curaçao — despite having 26 shots, of which 15 were on target, in Kansas City.

Now, Ecuador must simply win this clash at MetLife. Victory would see la Selección advance, even if they end up third, while anything less and they're out. This may seem like a daunting prospect, but their chances are certainly increased by the fact that Germany have already secured top spot. Julian Nagelsmann's team have won both its matches, so he could make wholesale changes to his lineup. Although even in this scenario, we're not backing Ecuador to get the win they badly need.

Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast

June 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.; Curacao's Eloy Room. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Prediction: Curaçao 0-2 Ivory Coast; Yan Diomande 3+ chances created and Eloy Room 5+ saves

Curaçao 0-2 Ivory Coast; Yan Diomande 3+ chances created and Eloy Room 5+ saves Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Over in Philadelphia, at least one of these two sides is heading to the Round of 32, and potentially both, making this a key clash. Côte d'Ivoire is well-placed to reach the knockout stage for the first time ever, having beaten Ecuador before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Germany. Thus, a draw would secure second place for les Éléphants, while defeat would leave them in danger of elimination.

Most will back the African side for victory, but Curaçao have proven they are capable of upsetting the odds. After the Blue Wave were demolished 7-1 by Germany in their first-ever World Cup match, Dick Advocaat's team battled to a famous scoreless draw with Ecuador, Eloy Room's tally of 15 saves equalling the 90-minute World Cup record. An unlikely victory for Curaçao in Pennsylvania would see them take second place, but Côte d'Ivoire should have too much quality.

Japan vs. Sweden

June 20, 2026; Monterrey, Mexico; Japan's Ayase Ueda celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Hiroki Ito. Mandatory Credit: Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Prediction: Japan 4-1 Sweden; Ayase Ueda and Viktor Gyökeres both to score

Japan 4-1 Sweden; Ayase Ueda and Viktor Gyökeres both to score Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Turning our attention to Group F, it seems likely that the top three will all progress, but there's still plenty to play for. Japan have been ultra-impressive so far, twice coming from behind to draw with Netherlands before steamrolling Tunisia 4-0 at Estadio BBVA. This leaves the Samurai Blue second, below the Dutch by virtue of goals scored, with Hajime Moriyasu's team looking to win and win big in Texas. They more than likely need to outscore Holland to claim first place.

Sweden, meanwhile hammered Tunisia 5-1 but were themselves then annihilated by the same scoreline against Netherlands on Saturday. The Blågult have become the first team to win their World Cup opener by 4+ goals, only to lose their next match by 4+ goals, since Sweden themselves did it in 1938. Thus, Graham Potter's team should have done enough to progress, even if they end up third. But they need to watch that goal difference, in a match that'll surely be high-scoring at Jerry World.

Tunisia vs. Netherlands

June 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, U.S.; Netherlands' Brian Brobbey. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Prediction: Tunisia 0-4 Netherlands; Brian Brobbey to score and Netherlands 8+ shots on target

Tunisia 0-4 Netherlands; Brian Brobbey to score and Netherlands 8+ shots on target Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

As mentioned in the Japan section, it is set to be a straight shootout for first place in Group F. Following their draw with Japan, the Oranje smashed Sweden 5-1, Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo bagging braces. This has Ronald Koeman's team top of the section, but only by one goal, so Holland need to win and win well in Kansas City if they want to end the night where they start it.

In that regard, Tunisia are likely to be pretty obliging opponents. The Eagles of Carthage were hammered 5-1 by Sweden, a result that saw Sabri Lamouchi sacked as manager and Hervé Renard parachuted in. Well, turns out that fixed nothing, with Tunisia swatted aside 4-0 by Japan on Saturday, a match even more one-sided than that scoreline would suggest. With the Dutch needing to rack up the goals at Arrowhead Stadium, it could get unwatchable for Tunisian supporters.

Türkiye vs. United States

June 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, U.S.; Christian Pulisic of the U.S. during the match. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary Vasquez-Imagn Images

Prediction: Türkiye 1-2 United States; Türkiye 12+ shots and Ricardo Pepi to score

Türkiye 1-2 United States; Türkiye 12+ shots and Ricardo Pepi to score Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Unfortunately for those who've paid top dollar to be at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night, this is a complete dead rubber. The United States have already secured first place in Group D, thanks to victories over Paraguay and Australia. Thus, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to give his bench players a run out, looking ahead to their Round of 32 tie in the Bay Area on July 1.

Türkiye, in complete contrast, were many people's pick to top this group. Instead, Vincenzo Montella's team are guaranteed to finish bottom, even with one match remaining. The Crescent Stars have had a mind-boggling 62 shots so far but have scored zero goals, defeated by Australia and 10-man Paraguay in truly unbelievable fashion. For this clash in L.A., Türkiye are likely to be demotivated, hence why we're backing the U.S. reserves for victory — although who knows?

Paraguay vs. Australia

June 13, 2026; Vancouver, Canada; Australia's Patrick Beach celebrates after the match. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Prediction: Paraguay 1-1 Australia; Under 12 total shots and 3+ cards

Paraguay 1-1 Australia; Under 12 total shots and 3+ cards Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

In a previous World Cup format, this would have been a nerve-shredding, winner-takes-all battle for second place. In reality, both sides will probably end the night through to the last 32, although you never know. Australia kick off above on goal difference, having defeated Türkiye 2-0 against the odds before losing to the U.S. last Friday in Seattle. Thus, Tony Popovic's team need just a draw to guarantee they'll continue at this tournament.

Paraguay must win to leapfrog the Socceroos. La Albirroja looked hopeless when they were demolished 4-1 by the USMNT, but responded brilliantly, beating Türkiye 1-0 in Santa Clara. Matías Galarza with the winner in the second minutes, as los Guaraníes held on, despite having Miguel Almirón sent off in first half stoppage time. Thus, we foresee a mutually beneficial draw at Levi's Stadium.