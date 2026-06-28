World Cup predictions for June 28: Canada to sneak past South Africa

After 72 group stage matches, the World Cup knockout phase finally begins in California. Neither Canada nor South Africa has ever featured in the knockouts before, with the Canucks having not even won a World Cup match before this summer, while Bafana Bafana had previously won just two.

Thus, this is simply a golden opportunity for both to claim an historic victory at SoFi Stadium. The winners will head to Houston on the Fourth of July for a glamour clash with either Netherlands or Morocco next Saturday; what a prize that is. Before then, this tie in LA could go either-way, so check out our guide to the day's action, including TV info, kick off time, preview and predictions.

World Cup game and predictions for Sunday, June 28

Match Prediction Time TV info South Africa vs. Canada Canada in extra time 3 p.m. ET FOX

South Africa vs. Canada

South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates | Eloisa Sanchez-Reuters via Imagn Images

Prediction: South Africa 1-2 Canada (after extra time); Jonathan David to score & Ronwen Williams 3+ saves.

South Africa 1-2 Canada (after extra time); Jonathan David to score & Ronwen Williams 3+ saves. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

At the end of the group stage, Canada were devastated to relinquish home advantage, forced to do so after being beaten 2-1 by Switzerland in Vancouver on Wednesday. Nevertheless, even if south of the border, they've still landed in a more than winnable tie. Prior to losing against the Swiss, les Rouges had won a World Cup match for the very first time and in some style, smashing Qatar 6-0 at BC Place, with Jonathan David bagging a hat-trick.

Jesse Marsch's team have got through without their captain Alphonso Davies due to injury, although there is optimism that the Bayern Munich superstar will be available for this historic tie, back at SoFI where he ruptured his ACL in March 2025. So, will his potential return inspire them to victory?

Well, Canada's opponents in California are not who anyone forecast it would be. When South Africa were swatted aside by Mexico in the World Cup's opening game at the Azteca, they appeared completely out of their depth. A week later, Bafana Bafana looked set to be beaten by Czechia, only for Teboho Mokoena to convert a last-gasp penalty in Atlanta. Then, against all odds, Hugo Broos' team beat Korea Republic 1-0 on Wednesday, Thapelo Maseko the only scorer in Monterrey, which saw them sneak through and sent the Koreans packing.

Thus, this tie might just be the biggest fixture in South Africa's history. Having already upset the odds once this week, they now firmly believe they can do so again. This clash, while not the juiciest last 32 tie on paper, is very tough to call, but we're backing Canada to, just about, get the job done, possibly needing extra time.

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