NBA Draft rumors: Cam Boozer to Utah, Warriors favorite at No. 11

One top prospect is gaining momentum with a franchise known for bold moves, while another team eyes a versatile defender to fill an early-season void.

The 2026 NBA Draft is one week away and teams are positioning for the uber-talented class that could reshape rosters.

The 2026 NBA Draft is one week away, which means every team in the league is posturing to the media and attempting to manipulate the board in their favor. Every "rumor" this time of year needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

That said, where there's smoke, there's often fire. This is an uber-talented draft class with the potential to change the fortunes of several teams. Here is are the latest rumblings worth your attention.

Cameron Boozer-Jazz connection picks up steam as Darryn Peterson refuses Utah workout

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Bill Simmons and Kevin O'Connor project Cameron Boozer to the Jazz at No. 2

Darryn Peterson's refusal to work out for Utah could improve Boozer's odds

For a while now, it has felt like the top three in the 2026 NBA Draft was fairly straightforward: AJ Dybantsa to the Wizards at No. 1, Darryn Peterson to the Jazz at No. 2 and Cameron Boozer to the Grizzlies at No. 3. While that still feels like the probable outcome, there's no way of knowing for sure, and Boozer's name continues to pop up in Jazz circles.

On the surface, Boozer is not the cleanest fit for Utah. And yet, he's the No. 1-ranked prospect in most analytics departments (and here at FanSided). The Ringer's Bill Simmons has drummed up Boozer-Utah speculation recently:

"I think Danny (Ainge) is such a wild card at second," Simmons said (h/t Ball Durham). "There's no way to predict it. He's going to take input from everyone, but ... he's going to be watching these guys, and he's going to hone in on some kind of specific thing that he's been able to do over and over again. He did it with (Jayson) Tatum, he did it with (Jaylen) Brown, he did it when he was going to take (Kevin) Durant. Over and over again, he looks at the high-end talent guys and just is able to project them."

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo also projected Boozer to the Jazz in his latest mock draft.

New developments could strengthen Boozer's chances of leapfrogging into the top two. Darryn Peterson will reportedly work out for one team: the Wizards, per ESPN's Shams Charania. That means if Washington opts for Dybantsa, Utah will not have the privilege of sitting down with Peterson individually and getting him in the gym.

Ainge is the same exec who traded back from No. 1 to select Jayson Tatum instead of Markelle Fultz. Given all the latent concerns over Peterson's projection after his injury-plagued campaign at Kansas, perhaps Ainge's Spidey sense is tingling again. Boozer would complicate a crowded Jazz frontcourt, but his offensive versatility and feel aligns beautifully with Will Hardy's scheme.

Also of note: Boozer's father, Carlos Boozer, spent the best years of his career in Utah and is currently a scout for the Jazz. That's not nothing.

Brayden Burries has drawn interest from Warriors at No. 11

Brayden Burries - Arizona Wildcats | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Brayden Burries has "drawn interest" from Warriors at No. 11

Warriors won't trade their pick unless the deal returns a high-level player

The Warriors are expected to thread the needle between a need to get younger and a desire to improve their current title odds. With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody both expected to miss time early next season, Golden State has a significant hole to fill in the rotation, as ESPN's Anthony Slater illuminated to Grind City Media.

Do not expect the Warriors to target the "next Steph," instead focusing on additive complementary players. One name Slater mentions who has "drawn interest" from the front office is Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Burries has also received reported consideration from the Clippers (No. 5), Hawks (No. 8) and Mavericks (No. 9), so there's no guarantee that he's actually on the board when Golden State picks. That said, it's an obvious fit. Burries is a dogged defender and an efficient spot-up shooter, with the strength to absorb contact and finish effectively below the rim.

He's a very solid all-around player who drove winning for one of the most dominant teams in college basketball as a freshman. Burries will need to answer questions about his offensive ceiling, but as a tertiary weapon next to Curry and Butler in Golden State, the Dubs can expect immediate results.

Another name tied to Golden State, per ESPN's Jeremy Woo, is Michigan 7-footer Aday Mara.

Nets, Kings at front of the line for Darius Acuff Jr.

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Nets, Kings viewed as "two primary suitors" for Darius Acuff Jr.

Both teams also connected to Mikel Brown Jr. as potential alternative

ESPN's Jeremy Woo projects Darius Acuff Jr. to the Nets at No. 6 in his latest mock draft. He also mentions the Kings as a suitor at No. 7, with the Clippers "focused elsewhere" at No. 5. It therefore seems like Acuff is penciled into an extremely tight window. Kings president Scott Perry coached Acuff's father in college and the Kings are widely expected to take the standout freshman if he's on the board.

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo, who also projects Acuff to Brooklyn, notes the potential trade leverage on Brooklyn's end. If the Nets put their interest in Acuff out into the world, it could spark the Kings to move up a spot, allowing Brooklyn to take their next-favorite prospect while also landing additional assets.

Acuff is a complicated and unique prospect. He put together one of the most complete, dominant offensive campaigns by a freshman in recent memory, especially among smaller guards. He was the ringleader of an explosive Arkansas team, patiently setting the table out of pick-and-rolls and promoting their fast and free play style.

With exceptional poise and shot-making skill, it's easy to envision Acuff guiding an NBA offense successfully. On the other hand, he's one of the worst defensive prospects in recent memory — a true nonentity on that side of the basketball, despite his solid positional strength and plus-five wingspan.

The Nets typically target outlier size and feel in their guards, but Acuff may just be too productive and too mentally solid to pass up. For Sacramento, Acuff feels like the strongest bet to develop into the bedrock star that team so desperately lacks.

Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr., who Woo projects to Sacramento at No. 7 in his mock, is mentioned as another prospect of interest both the Nets and the Kings.

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