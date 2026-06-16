2026 NBA Mock Draft with two major trades, including Giannis to Heat

With only one week until the 2026 NBA Draft, there are smoke and mirrors everywhere — and significant trade rumors, which could impact how the board falls come June 23.

For this NBA mock draft, let's incorporate a couple major hypothetical trades into our projection: a trade sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, and one that involves Brooklyn moving back from the No. 6 overall pick in exchange for two top-15 selections, with Chicago moving up and OKC moving out.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa - BYU Cougars | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 217

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There seems to be a real chance Darryn Peterson surpasses AJ Dybantsa in the end. Peterson has reportedly worked out for Washington and only Washington, confident in his position. Dybantsa has worked out for both Washington and Utah. If Peterson's medicals are clean, there's a strong case to take him instead. He has the off-ball chops to share the floor with Trae Young and he'd give the Wizards a more well-rounded, two-way presence. Peterson ranks ahead of Dybantsa on the FanSided big board.

That said, pre-draft smoke is nothing new, and Dybantsa has felt like a more secure projection at No. 1 for months now. He does not share Peterson's injury concerns and Washington, in the past, has valued big, rangy wings in Dybantsa's mold. His outlier physical traits, advanced handle and potential three-level shot-making all project toward stardom on the wing. For now, Dybantsa still feels like the safest bet here.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson - Kansas Jayhawks | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 199

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Utah selected Ace Bailey fifth overall last year despite never hosting him for an individual workout. While Peterson is clearly angling for Washington at No. 1, the Jazz don't need a one-on-one gym session to know how special Peterson is. He's the best guard prospect of the last decade — a scalable on- or off-ball weapon with a silky jump shoot and a strong defensive presence.

The concerns with Peterson stem largely from his cramping and ankle problems at Kansas. His playmaking volume plummeted relative to high school and he couldn't get to the rim much, appearing to operate far below his expected athletic capacity. If Peterson is healthy and moving like he did a year ago, it won't take long for those concerns to disappear in the NBA. Utah has a clear need in the backcourt and Peterson has outperformed Dybantsa head-to-head at every opportunity. The Jazz won't bemoan this outcome.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 253

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Do not rule out Cameron Boozer for Washington or Utah; he's the No. 1 prospect here at FanSided and has been since high school. The most dominant freshman season since Zion Williamson (as an 18-year-old) certainly did not hurt his case. Boozer will be a favorite in anayltics departments everywhere. While not especially flashy with his athleticism, Boozer's functional strength and advanced feel at the power forward position gives him an incredibly high floor — and a much higher ceiling than many seem to realize.

If Boozer falls to No. 3, Memphis can run the card to the podium without hesitation. He aligns perfectly with their organizational values and he'd form a tremendous frontcourt tandem with Zach Edey. Suddenly the Grizzlies are built to out-rebound and out-physical every opponent. Boozer is a knockdown shooter with the handle, footwork and vision to attack closeouts and operate as a primary hub offensively. He's not a rim protector, but Boozer's blend of fluidity, power and anticipation makes him a lot better on the defensive end than he gets credit for.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 211

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson to Chicago at No. 4 feels like the safest bet in the entire draft at this stage. Chicago has done its due dilligence on a deep guard class and could, hypothetically, trade down, but this is viewed broadly as a four-player draft. Wilson aligns with the team-building philosophy new Bulls exec Bryson Graham has espoused. He's a monster defender with the athleticism and budding skill to develop into a proper two-way star.

Wilson needs the most patience of the top-four prospects, as he's an iffy shooter with a light frame and questions around his decision-making on both ends. Still, he attacks his opponents without fear on both ends of the floor. Wilson is an explosive slasher and a spring-loaded lob threat. There are flashes of mid-range scoring and passing to supplement the belief that he can expand his repertoire over time. As Wilson fills out his frame and the game slows down, he should become a force of nature.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville Cardinals | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown Jr. offers the highest ceiling of any non-Peterson guard prospect and all signs are that he has aced the pre-draft process. It should come as no surprise that Brown has thrived in workout settings; his size, athleticism, creativity and shot-making are all traits modern NBA front offices covet. Brown plays with a freedom few guards can match. He can touch every corner of the floor as a passer, with the pull-up shooting gravity and herky-jerky handles to break an opposing defense.

Brown's length and anticipatory defense — with the potential to keep filling out his frame — makes him the easiest guard to project next to Darius Garland in the backcourt. While Illinois' Keaton Wagler is another strong candidate in this spot, his grave athletic limitations will be harder to mask next to Garland, who clearly factors into L.A.'s short- and long-term plans. With Brown putting his Louisville back injury in the rearview mirror, a home with the Clippers appears well within reach.

>> Read our Mikel Brown Jr. scouting report

6. Chicago Bulls (via BKN): Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler - Illinois Fighting Illini | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 188

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Brooklyn has been heavily rumored as a trade-down candidate, which checks out. The Nets once again failed to move up in the lottery and could pivot by targeting multiple top-15 talents, rather than a guard who does not cleanly fit their current roster at No. 6. In this scenario, the Nets take a flier on 2025 lottery pick Noa Essengue (whom the Nets expressed interest in last year) and add picks Nos. 12 and 15. The Bulls, who are working out basically every mid-lottery prospect, move up to kickstart their rebuild. OKC, with win-now aspirations and an active roster crunch, flip one of their first-round picks for an mystery box future selection from Chicago.

The Bulls in this situation target Keaton Wagler, who isn't expected to fall far past Los Angeles at No. 5, per ESPN's Jeremy Woo. Wagler's positional size, versatile skill set and advanced feel has clearly captured the imagination of NBA scouts. His nuclear shooting and flexible offensive skill set pair nicely on paper with an explosive downhill slasher and finisher like Caleb Wilson, who can also help paper over some of Wagler's defensive shortcomings. This current Bulls front office has zero reason to remain faithful to Josh Giddey either.

>> Read our Keaton Wagler scouting report

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

If Darius Acuff Jr. is on the board at No. 7, it feels like a given that Sacramento will take him. Kings GM Scott Perry coached Acuff's father in college once upon a time. We know the Kings need a point guard; Acuff offers a blend of established production, winning pedigree and advanced feel that ought to appeal to a Sacramento team in search of a stable foundation upon which to build.

Acuff is not without his red flags, primarily on defense. He was genuinely one of the worst defensive guards in college basketball as a freshman. His lack of awareness and want-to on that end is alarming, even if his frame and athleticism offer an avenue to improvement. Acuff will also need to score more consistently at the rim. That said, he was a buzzsaw at Arkansas, surgically dismantling his opponents and battling through injuries to lead the Hogs to the Sweet 16. There is not a more poised on-ball engine in this draft. Acuff is completely unflappable, with dynamic three-level scoring chops and a skill set that should scale up or down well, if he buys in.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings - Houston Cougars | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'4

Weight: 183

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kingston Flemings measured small at the Combine, which raised new concerns, but he put enough on tape at Houston to overcome any new quibbles. Moreover, he's guaranteed to interview well with any team. Flemings' intangibles and leadership qualities were on full display at Houston, where he immediately supplanted multiple veteran guards as the Cougars' primary option and head coach Kelvin Sampson's on-court avatar.

Despite his condensed build, Flemings flies around the court on defense with a controlled abandon. He mucks up passing lanes and will genuinely impact shots at the rim with well-timed rotations. On the other end, he's a walking advantage, with the best first step in the draft and excellent distribution skills. He needs to improve his balance and physicality as a finisher on the interior, but that should come in time. Flemings offers positive touch indicators and proved last season that he can play alongside other ball-handlers as needed. The Hawks will be searching for a successor to CJ McCollum's minutes.

>> Read our Kingston Flemings scouting report

9. Dallas Mavericks: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'6

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

There is a ton of buzz around Brayden Burries to Dallas, but the Mavericks' new front office, helmed by ex-Raptors president Masai Ujiri and ex-Blazers exec Mike Schmitz, has a history of targeting bigger, more versatile players with advanced feel (see: Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, almost every other Raptors pick under Ujiri, Yang Hansen in Portland). Aday Mara could better align with their front office preferences as a monster rim protector with a knack for facilitating out of the high post.

Mara will need to ramp up his durability and better handle physicality, but his sheer length and sonar-like anticipation put him on a future All-Defense path. Dallas already has Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, but the latter is a trade candidate. Mara, meanwhile, would probably benefitted from a more concentrated bench role early in his career. The Mavs can toggle between different big man styles with Lively and Mara, both of whom project as elite defensive anchors and strong complements to Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving — Lively as a lob threat, Mara as a connector.

>> Read our Aday Mara scouting report

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament - Tennessee Volunteers | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 211

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There are rumors placing Nate Ament as high as No. 6 to Brooklyn, but in this scenario, he falls to Milwaukee. The Bucks will almost certainly be looking to author a new chapter post-Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee's front office has a long history of prioritizing theoretical upside and physical traits over more established production. Ament was excellent for long stretches of his freshman campaign, but an ankle injury sidetracked him late in the year and he's imbued with more grave question marks than others in this range.

At the end of the day, however, NBA teams will always express interest in 6-foot-10 wings with Ament's shooting touch and two-way versatility. He's a solid defensive playmaker with tremendous range, and he should only improve on that end as his frame fills out more. Ament wasn't especially efficient on offense, but he drew a bunch of fouls despite a constant deficit of strength and burst. Ament's rim finishing numbers are horrific and he struggles to create easy looks for himself, but if he can add strength, improve his functional athleticism and reach his ceiling as a shooter, the Bucks could strike it rich.

11. Golden State Warriors: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries - Arizona Wildcats | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Golden State will attempt to thread the needle between a perilous future and their current win-now timeline, which is built around Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and a post-ACL tear Jimmy Butler. The Dubs managed to keep Steve Kerr around this offseason; history tells us that Golden State should target high-feel, scalable players. Past "upside swings" like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman didn't work out. The Warriors do not operate with the patience to develop raw athletic talent.

Brayden Burries is a strong culture fit. He drove a lot of winning at Arizona as a freshman, with a rugged approach to defense and a polished off-ball skill set offensively. Burries will need to answer questions about his offensive ceiling, but in the short term, he can hit spot-up 3s, attack closeouts and render quick decisions in the flow of Kerr's notoriously complex offense. His physicality and aggression as a defender should pair nicely with Curry and Brandin Podziemski in the Dubs backcourt.

12. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC): Karim López, F, Mexico

Karim López - New Zealand Breakers | Chris Hyde/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 222

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López is the most productive prospect to come out of the NBL Next Stars program, developing well across two seasons with the New Zealand Breakers. He is expected to become the first Mexican-born star selected in the first round, with considerable buzz in the lottery. He worked out against Nate Ament in Brooklyn, but he feels more like a trade-down target than an option at No. 6. This could be a path for the Nets to get "their guy" and extra assets.

The Nets spammed guards in the 2025 draft. With López (and Noa Essengue in this hypothetical trade), Brooklyn adds size and finishing talent in the frontcourt. López is a big, physical slasher who displays polished footwork and a command over tempo. He needs to develop his in-between scoring and actualize his tantalizing upside as a defender, but López fits with the Nets' recent history of drafting international prospects with unique positional size and skill. Sean Marks is unafraid to think outside the box.

13. Milwaukee Bucks (via MIA): Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr. - Alabama Crimson Tide | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 176

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

The Bucks acquire a second lottery pick from Miami as part of a sprawling return package for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat are Giannis' preferred destination, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, although Boston and other sleepers can still wreck the party. Pat Riley is always on the lookout for transformative star-power and Giannis presents his best opportunity to revitalize the Heat in quite some time. Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. can all help Milwaukee now and in the future, while the Bucks also receive Miami's 2030 and 2032 first-round picks — valuable assets, since Giannis' prime will be long over by then.

Labaron Philon is connected to the Bucks at No. 10, so getting him at No. 13 would be a great outcome. The spindly point guard took a massive sophomore leap at Alabama, cranking up his volume as a pull-up shooter and self-creator. Philon added critical lower-body strength to better handle contact on drives, while his touch on floaters and in-between shots is a signature skill. He was an excellent defender as a freshman, when his offensive burden wasn't so high. The Bucks can hope to strike a happy medium, with Philon, Herro and Ryan Rollins leading their backcourt in 2026-27.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan Wolverines | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'3

Weight: 241

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

It will be fascinating to see where Yaxel Lendeborg's ultimately lands. He was the second-best player in college basketball this past season, leading Michigan to the national championship. His developmental arc from junior college mystery box to title-winning Big Ten superstar is almost unheard of. It could help teams overlook his age, as Lendeborg will turn 24 as a rookie. That puts him in extremely mixed company for a potential lottery pick.

Charlotte feels like a natural endpoint to any "slide," as the Hornets put special emphasis on winning traits and college pedigree in last year's draft. It really feels like the Hornets are finally on the precipice of a breakthrough. Lendeborg can come in and address an immediate area of need. He's a monster, five-position defender with the inside-out scoring and connective instincts to thrive immediately in a scaled-down role. He plays with a real edge and checks more boxes than just about anyone in this range, even if there are natural questions about just how high Lendeborg's ceiling actually stretches.

>> Read our Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

15. Brooklyn Nets (via POR): Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan Wolverines | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 251

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Morez Johnson Jr. has only improved his stock in the pre-draft process after a marvelous Combine showing. He was critical to Michigan's title run, even if he wasn't always the center of attention. Johnson has center dimensions with the mobility to handle challenging defensive assignments on the perimeter. He was a knockdown shooter (on low volume) as a sophomore, with elite finishing numbers at the rim.

Brooklyn continues to beef up its frontcourt, which is much-needed. Johnson can bring a real edge and backbone to the Nets defense. He can switch, protect the rim in drop coverage or hover on the weak side. He will need to expand his skill set offensively (and ramp up his 3-point volume, ideally), but if Johnson cleans up on easy finishes, crashes the glass and embraces the smaller things, he can help glue together a disparate Nets core. Brooklyn wants to start winning games next season and Johnson is very much a winning player.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford

Ebuka Okorie - Stanford Cardinal | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Ebuka Okorie's range is hard to pin down, but the Grizzlies are ready to move on from Ja Morant. In terms of pure production, Okorie stacks up with all the best guards in this class. He was under-recruited, but proved to be a one-man machine at Stanford. He creates constant advantages with his quickness, dexterity and strength as a ball-handler. Okorie gets low, toggles effortlessly between gears and explodes through gaps like a running back.

He is a prolific three-level scorer who can put two feet in the paint on command or bury challenging pull-up jumpers with deep range. He also keeps turnovers to a minimum. Concerns arise around Okorie's low assist numbers and his defensive projection. Despite his plus-seven wingspan and bullish athleticism, he's still undersized and will be targeted by NBA offenses accordingly. Memphis will be able to surround Okorie with immense size, as well as supplementary passers in the frontcourt with Cam Boozer and Zach Edey.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Allen Graves - Santa Clara Broncos | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Allen Graves kept his name in the draft after coming off the bench as a freshman at Santa Clara. He thrived in concentrated doses, posting absurd steal and block numbers at the four spot while converting over 40 percent of his 3s. A late-bloomer who played point guard in high school, there's hope Graves can expand his game in ways we did not fully witness in limited college exposure.

OKC does not have the roster bandwidth for two first-round picks, but trading out of No. 12 and still landing a prospect with Graves' unique defensive traits (and the potential for immediate utility) is a win. The Thunder need to continue beefing up their front line, especially with Isaiah Hartenstein on the doorstep of free agency. Graves can fly around and dominate on the margins, with the potential to supply valuable spacing and connectivity in the frontcourt offensively.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach - Washington Huskies | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 248

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Charlotte doubles down on frontcourt depth with Hannes Steinbach, who has helped himself in the pre-draft process after measuring above expectations at the Combine. He has true center size, and while Steinbach may not protect the rim like a prototypical modern five, he's a fluider mover and extremely physical. He's also the best rebounder in the draft; paired with Lendeborg at No. 14, this supplies the Hornets will a great deal of brute force and capacity for dirty work on the interior.

Steinbach would slot into a rotation of bigs that already includes two excellent shot-blockers and rebounders in Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabaté, who can complement Steinbach (and vice versa). There's reason to believe Steinbach can develop into a proper floor-spacer sooner than later, while his soft touch and pristine footwork on the interior should make him a productive finisher playing off of Charlotte's high-octane creators.

19. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson Jr., G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr. - Texas Tech Red Raiders | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 180

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Christian Anderson Jr. is trending up pre-draft after a spectacular sophomore campaign in Lubbock. He took a massive leap as Texas Tech handed him the keys to the car, blossoming into the most prolific pick-and-roll creator in the Big 12. He also buried an impossible array of shots on the perimeter. Anderson's volume and efficiency as a 3-point shooter is his easiest selling point. It's also a trait that Toronto should covet more than the average team in this range.

The Raptors simply cannot trust Immanuel Quickley. Even when he's healthy, the Raptors need a guard who can stabilize the halfcourt offense and feed easy looks to their frontcourt stars. Anderson exhibits elite poise and feel on the ball, with the ability to scale down and thrive in a spot-up role, too. There are significant defensive concerns tied to his featherwieght frame, but Toronto is equipped with the length and overall physicality to successfully hide Anderson on that end of the floor.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr - Baylor Bears | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 184

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

While San Antonio perhaps has more pressing needs in the frontcourt, the smartest front offices tend to prioritize schematic fit above positional need — and best player available is always the right strategy. Carr has made a ton of new fans over the past couple months, measuring with a plus-eight wingspan at the Combine with eye-popping athletic tests.

He's a nuclear off-ball shooter with deep range and an unblockable high release point. The Spurs could use another gravity threat on the perimeter to open up more driving lanes for their three-headed monster in the backcourt. Carr will also sneak backdoor for lobs, while his shot-blocking numbers were off the charts for a wing. That's all the more reason to pair him with Victor Wembanyama, giving the Spurs another edge in the nightly possession battle.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain - Texas Longhorns | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 211

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain made significant progress as a junior, capitalizing on his transfer to Texas by blossoming into a legitimate primary engine. Natural concerns arise around Swain's poor shooting, but he upped his 3-point volume this season and he's comfortable at the free throw line, which means the right mechanical tweak could unlock him as a real threat from downtown.

In the meantime, Swain's incredible bend and burst as a ball-handler will appeal to Detroit, a team in search of more advantage creation around Cade Cunningham. Swain is a rangy defender who aligns with the Pistons' team-building ethos. And, while the Pistons can only spare minutes for so many non-spacers, Swain figures to benefit from attacking a defense in rotation when opponents invariably collapse on Cunningham in the middle of the floor.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Koa Peat - Arizona Wildcats | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 245

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

It's unclear what exactly Mike Gansey's type is, but the new Sixers president of basketball operations made a strong impression in his opening press conference, citing the desire for "fountains not drains" and building a collaborative, family-like environment in the organization. Koa Peat feels very much like a fountain — a rough-and-tumble wing willing to apply his immense physicality on every possession.

Peat has done nothing but win ever since high school. He competes like hell on defense and embraces his role on offense, contributing mostly on cuts, post-ups and in the mid-range. There is understandable concern about a power forward who can't really shoot or protect the rim, but Peat's energy never wanes and he provides the sort of brute-force edge this Philadelphia team desperately lacks in the frontcourt.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston Cougars | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 240

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

This is probably the tail end of Chris Cenac Jr.'s range based on reporting from ESPN and others. The Houston freshman made significant strides this past season, despite the overall turbulence inherent to most young players in a Kelvin Sampson-led environment. Cenac needs to answer questions about his defensive awareness and overall physicality, but he offers a special blend of size, skill and agility in the frontcourt.

At his best, Cenac is containing guards on the perimeter, blowing up plays on the interior and vacuuming up rebounds. He is far too inconsistent on the defensive end right now, but the vision is easy to subscribe to. Offensively, Cenac settles for far too many contested jumpers for a player with his tools. Still, the shooting touch presents major upside, and Cenac has the athleticism to run the floor like a gazelle in transition and get up for lobs out of the pick-and-roll. If the Hawks want to fortify the center position behind Onyeka Okongwu, Cenac is a reasonable swing in this range.

24. New York Knicks: Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky Wildcats | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 253

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

It sure seems like Jayden Quaintance's medicals have raised significant red flags. That is not exactly a surprise: Quaintance missed half of his freshman season to a torn ACL, then missed all but four games as a sophomore due to swelling in that very same knee. He's still 18 — a week older than Cameron Boozer, the youngest prospect in the draft — and he was a truly game-breaking defender as a 17-year-old at Arizona State. The upside simply outweighs the risk at a certain point.

New York could be looking for frontcourt reinforcements with Mitchell Robinson hitting free agency. Given the Knicks' overall depth — including Ariel Hukporti, who's probably good for 15-20 minutes per night as a reserve — they can afford to take a flier and let Quaintance come along slowly. He's still in the early stages of development offensively, but his absurd range and instincts as a shot-blocker could make Quaintance a highly impactful backup in the near future. He should easily share the floor with Karl-Anthony Towns in jumbo lineups, too.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Tarris Reed Jr., C, Connecticut

Tarris Reed Jr. - UConn Huskies | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 264

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

JJ Redick probably won't survive another year of Deandre Ayton anchoring the frontcourt. The Lakers can't count on selecting a day-one starter at No. 25, but Tarris Reed Jr. is a proven winner with a balanced, two-way skill set and the physical maturity to contribute out of the gate. Reed led UConn to the title game with a dominant March Madness run and only elevated his stock in the months since.

Reed does not align perfectly with the springy rim-running archetype Luka Dončić made hay with in Dallas, but he's an excellent pick-and-roll partner — a savvy short roll passer with the strength and slo-mo, balletic footwork to attack the lane and carve out finishes. Reed was also a prolific shot-blocker and rebounder in his senior year. He can raise the Lakers' floor on the defensive end while finding ways to contribute on the margins of a star-powered roster.

26. Denver Nuggets: Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz - Iowa Hawkeyes | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 186

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

In such a deep guard class, someone is going to fall further than he should. In this case, it's Bennett Stirtz, whose age and complicated defensive projection lead Denver to a potential lottery ticket near the back end of the first round. Stirtz feels like the type of outlier who can overcome his not-insignificant flaws. Older guards who can't really defend the point of attack are historically a risky investment, but Stirtz's skill, plus-plus feel and impressive durability lend credence to the idea that he can elevate any offense he joins.

Stirtz played almost every minute at Drake under Ben McCollum, then followed him to Iowa and once again played almost every minute. The Hawkeyes were comfortable with Stirtz at the controls; he kept a lid on turnovers and never let fatique tank his impact. Stirtz is a deadeye shooter and a refined pick-and-roll operator. He should scale down nicely in a more balanced role next to Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. Denver could use another ball-handler to spice up the second unit.

27. Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar - North Carolina Tar Heels | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 227

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Boston's first round collapse was a shock to the system, and could inspire major changes this offseason. Or maybe the Celtics run it back with a few small tweaks. This is still a 56-win team that's about to welcome back a fully healthy Jayson Tatum. If there's a weak point in Boston's rotation right now, it's center. Nikola Vučević is a free agent and he was unplayable against Philadelphia's frontline. Luka Garza was no better.

Henri Veesaar would have a chance to step in and contribute in significant minutes behind Neemias Queta. The UNC junior passed up huge NIL offers to stay in the draft, so clearly there's confidence in his ability to level up. Veesaar is not a dominant rim protector, but he has the size and fluidity to wall off the interior, despite a thinner frame. On the other end, he's the sort of floor-spacer and connective passer that aligns neatly with Joe Mazzulla's offensive philosophy.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Sergio de Larrea, G, Spain

Sergio de Larrea - Valencia | Borja B. Hojas/GettyImages

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 204

Class: International

Draft Age: 20

Sergio de Larrea missed the Combine due to basketball obligations overseas, but his belated measurements were quite the boon for his draft stock. The Spaniard offers elite positional size for a natural point guard. He has also contributed meaningfully to one of the top professional teams in Europe. Minnesota desperately needs another guard to ease the burden on Anthony Edwards and de Larrea should fit comfortably into a variety of offensive contexts.

While there are significant concerns related to his poor interior scoring numbers, de Larrea is a knockdown shooter who can thrive without the ball as needed. He's also a visionary passer, able to sling dimes all over the court from a high vantage point. His advanced processing skills, at his age, bode well for carving out a successful NBA career. It feels like de Larrea has the sort of connective traits that would fit beautifully next to Minnesota's array of big, athletic finishers.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Isaiah Evans - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 186

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Isaiah Evans made strides as a sophomore, becoming more dangerous as a slasher to complement his knockdown shooting on the perimeter. He's a solid point-of-attack defender too, although Evans will need to add strength and prove more consequential off-ball to really max his value on that end in the NBA. For a Cleveland team in perpetual need of complementary wings, Evans feels like a natural fit in this spot.

Evans is a deadeye movement shooter, which should play nicely with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden driving the car offensively. He can beat closeouts and he's becoming a better passer on the move, even if decision-making remains a work in progress. There isn't a ton of upside here, but the Cavs will be looking for ready-made, niche contributors after a trip to the conference finals.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas - Arkansas Razorbacks | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

After springing for a center at No. 9, the Mavs add to their backcourt to round out the first round. Meleek Thomas joins a long lineage of John Calipari guards hoping to carve out a successful NBA path. Thomas quickly worked his way up the ladder in Fayetteville, becoming the primary yang to Darius Acuff's yin in Arkansas' high-octane offense. His ability to play without the basketball should bode well for his fit next to Cooper Flagg and a healthy Kyrie Irving.

Thomas will need to clean up a few things on defense, but he's a long and rangy athlete with solid ancitipation skills. He will blow up passing lanes and get out on the break. In the halfcourt, he's a knockdown shooter with the stop-start handles to attack closeouts and carve out mid-range buckets. He spent most of his time spotting up at Arkansas, but Thomas was a point guard in high school and he's a creative player by nature, so there's hope he can develop into more of an on-ball weapon in the NBA.

Team Name Position School 31. New York Knicks (via WAS) Zuby Ejiofor C St. John's 32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Joshua Jefferson F Iowa State 33. Brooklyn Nets Jack Kayil G Germany 34. Sacramento Kings Alex Karaban F Connecticut 35. San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) Baba Miller F Cincinnati 37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Maliq Brown C Duke 38. Chicago Bulls (via NOP) Ugonna Onyenso C Virginia 39. Houston Rockets (via CHI) Braden Smith G Purdue 40. Boston Celtics (via MIL) Jaden Bradley G Arizona 41. Miami Heat (via GSW) Ryan Conwell G Louisville 42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Felix Okpara C Tennessee 43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) Trevon Brazile C Arkansas 44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Emanuel Sharp G Houston 45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA) Otega Oweh G Kentucky 46. Orlando Magic Nick Martinelli F Northwestern 47. Phoenix Suns (via PHI) Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) Rafael Castro F George Washington 49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL) Tyler Nickel F Vanderbilt 50. Toronto Raptors Nate Bittle C Oregon 51. Washington Wizards (via MIN) Izaiyah Nelson F South Florida 52. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) Tobi Lawal F Virginia Tech 53. Houston Rockets Milos Uzan G Houston 54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL) Tobe Awaka C Arizona 55. New York Knicks Dillon Mitchell F St. John's 56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN) Aaron Nkrumah F Tennessee State 57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Quadir Copeland G North Carolina State 58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) Tamin Lipsey G Iowa State 59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Duke Miles G Vanderbilt 60. Washington Wizards (via OKC) Keyshawn Hall F Auburn

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