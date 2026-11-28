This has been a productive free agency period for the Chicago Cubs, handing $240 million combined to outfielder Teruaki Sato and southpaw Trevor Rogers. Both are great additions. Even so, it's probably not enough to topple the reigning champs in their own division. Chicago must contend with the imminent departures of Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ, not to mention Kevin Gausman and half their rotation.

The Cubs are well positioned for another competitive regular season, but unless Jed Hoyer can really move the needle with a big move or two, it's hard to place Chicago on the same level as Milwaukee, Los Angeles and MLB's true heavyweights. Let's cook up a few blockbuster trades.

Cubs-Astros trade for Josh Hader

Josh Hader - Houston Astros | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know the Houston Astros want to shed salary. We also know Josh Hader's name is floating out in the ether, and the Cubs desperately need a proper closer. Three years after signing his record-setting five-year, $95 million contract, the booming market for relievers has rendered Hader's deal almost tame. It's still a lot, but Hader is now due only $38 million over the next two years and he is still one of the most dominant closers in MLB when healthy.

Hader is 32 years old, but there's no sign of imminent decline. He managed 44.2 innings coming back from a biceps ailment in 2026, with a 1.01 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. The availability concerns are real, but Hader — hopefully paired with natural progression from young power relievers like Ryan Zeferjahn, Daniel Palencia and Ryan Martin — could turn the Cubs bullpen from a point of weakness into a formidable force.

The Astros take a flier on Edward Cabrera, who's hoping to rebound from a nightmare campaign on the North Side. He fleshes out their rotation depth, and is still under club control through 2028 as well. BJ Murray Jr., a 26-year-old who can slide between first base and the corner outfield, is Chicago's No. 19 prospect. He briefly debuted in the majors last season after posting a .906 OPS in Triple-A.

Cubs-Rangers trade for Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom - Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas Rangers are also hoping to cut costs, and Jacob deGrom's $37 million salary next season is a real weight. Since a potential salary cap won't really impact teams in 2027, all it requires on Chicago's end is a willingness to eat the money (and perhaps fork over a decent prospect or two). Better yet, deGrom's club option for 2028 comes in at only $20 million, which is far more palatable if he can sustain his prodigious output. It's a short-term pain for long-term gain.

This all hinges on deGrom, who invoked a no-trade clause when presented with the opportunity to join his hometown Atlanta Braves last summer. Chicago gives deGrom, entering his age-39 campaign, a real chance to contend — something the Rangers, as presently constructed, cannot. While his age could, in theory, spook the Cubs, deGrom has logged 30-plus starts and 160-plus innings in each of the last two seasons. He struggled to a 4.10 ERA in 2026, but the metrics under the hood were much stronger (3.47 xERA with a whiff rate in the 95th percentile).

The chance to pair deGrom and Rogers atop the rotation, with All-Star Justin Steele and rookie phenom Cade Horton slated to return from injury, should appeal to a Cubs team in need of innings. For the Rangers, 29-year-old Javier Assad is a proven back-end rotation option three years of cheap club control. Jaxon Wiggins, Chicago's No. 6 prospect, is 25 years old and on the MLB doorstep.

Cubs-A's trade for Shea Langeliers

Shea Langeliers - Athletics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shea Langeliers has two more years of arbitration — with no hope for a contract extension from the cheap A's. That has naturally sparked trade rumors. Sending him to the Cubs, a team hoping to replace Carson Kelly (and not located in the American League) makes all the sense in the world, especially if the A's can strengthen their mediocre rotation in the process.

Edward Cabrera was downright terrible last season, but we can probably chalk it up to injuries. He was viewed as a rising star when Chicago acquired him the offseason prior, with the kind of off-speed stuff that can potentially play near the top of a rotation. The A's also acquire Owen Ayers, a 25-year-old catcher and the Cubs' No. 2 prospect. He could immediately replace Langeliers in the lineup, coming off of a 25-home run campaign in Triple-A with a .929 OPS. Right-hander Brody McCullough, Chicago's No. 29 prospect, is a 26-year-old with an injury history, but he's due for his MLB call-up and could be a deceptive upside swing given his production last season (a 2.98 ERA in nine Triple-A starts).

The Cubs add a proven right-handed slugger to replace the outgoing Seiya Suzuki in the cleanup spot; the 29-year-old cranked 23 homers in only 106 games before a torn meniscus knocked him out. It was enough for Langeliers' first career All-Star berth, as he was on balance the second-best catcher in the American League.

Cubs-Giants trade proposal for Logan Webb

Logan Webb - San Francisco Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Giants are finally listening to trade offers on three-time All-Star Logan Webb as he approaches his penultimate season under contract. Webb is due a modest $23 million in 2027 and he can still headline rotation as an elite groundball pitcher. Chicago, with its league-best defensive infield, is a dream fit.

Most of all, the Cubs need stability in their rotation. Webb has built his reputation on durability, with three straight 200-plus inning campaigns before injuries finally limited him to 27 starts and 160.2 innings pitched in 2026 (still plenty of action). Not only is Webb a skill fit, but he has the track record to support a hearty investment.

It will take a hearty investment, to be clear. The Giants love Webb and have resisted trade overtures in the past. In order to get a deal across the finish line, Chicago sacrifices former top prospect Matt Shaw, a 25-year-old who can play all over the diamond and produce at the plate (a .737 OPS last season). San Francisco also adds Ayers and his potential outlier production at catcher, plus the aforementioned Brody McCullough as a back-end replacement for Webb in their rotation.