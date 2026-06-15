Dodgers can make these 4 trades to break MLB that don't include Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers own the second-best record in MLB and currently lead the NL West by seven games, despite a wave of injuries and lackluster production from both Kyle Tucker and Mookie Betts. It really feels like L.A. has built a Death Star, but here's the thing — it can always get better (or worse, if you're a team hoping to dethrone the Dodgers).

Few organizations in professional sports are better run than the Dodgers. Los Angeles has amassed not only a dominant roster, but MLB's deepest farm system, with a front office that knows when to push all their chips in financially and when to dip into their wealth of in-house talent. If the Dodgers want to trade for a star, their offer will be hard to beat. And it's not just Tarik Skubal who should be on L.A.'s radar.

Dodgers can target LHP Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Dodgers bullpen was their almost-fatal flaw last season. Not so much in 2026: The Los Angeles bullpen has mowed down opponents all year long, led by a resurgent Tanner Scott and World Series hero turned high-leverage monster Will Klein.

L.A. has received next to nothing from Edwin Díaz, their high-profile free agent signing who's stuck on the IL. And yet, the Dodgers look insurmountable late in games. Why not double down? With rumors of San Diego and other NL contenders hunting big-name closers, Los Angeles has the prospect capital to swoop in and add Aroldis Chapman, just because.

A three-headed monster of Chapman, Scott and Díaz come October could render the Dodgers' pitching staff damn near insurmountable. With their rotation as strong as it is — and it should only get healthier later on — a Dodgers bullpen upgrade could be the cherry on top of what is already a promising three-peat bid. Chapman can still sit in the triple digits, and he has a 0.44 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 20.2 innings this season.

Dodgers can target SS Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Peña - Houston Astros | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Kyle Tucker trade last year was a sign of how Houston will approach this next era. The Astros front office is trimming payroll and attempting to navigate the decline of a seasoned, highly accomplished core. That puts 28-year-old Jeremy Peña, under contract only through 2027, squarely on the trade radar — especially if Houston falls further out of Wild Card contention over the next month.

Peña has thus far struggled to live up to last season's excellence at the plate, but he's still a five-tool shortstop in his prime. He's batting .279 with a .755 OPS and 111 OPS+ through 129 at-bats so far this season. A plus base-runner and defender at a premium position, Peña should be able to fetch Houston a hearty return — especially with that extra year on his contract.

The Dodgers don't have many true weaknesses in their lineup these days, but Mookie Betts' production at shortstop has fallen off a cliff. If the Dodgers can bump him to second base or the outfield and bring in Peña to further stabilize the heart of their lineup, it will strike the fear of God into National League opponents everywhere. Especially when the Braves and Padres could also really use the services of someone like Peña.

For Houston, this is a chance to further supplement a weak farm system. Mike Sirota is MLB Pipeline's No. 39 overall prospect, but L.A. has a ton of outfielders ahead of him on the org chart. Emmet Sheehan has struggled so far this season, but he's a 26-year-old who put up a 2.82 ERA across 73.1 innings in 2025.

Dodgers can target OF Seiya Suzuki

Seiya Suzuki - Chicago Cubs | John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Cubs are still above .500 but are in an extended rut, with the ultra-competitive NL Central working against their Wild Card aspirations. The Brewers already feel uncatchable at the top of the division. If the North Siders slip any further, Seiya Suzuki — with one more year left on his contract after this season — becomes a prime trade candidate.

Chicago isn't under immediate pressure to trade Suzuki, but returning max value for the 31-year-old would behoove a front office that probably can't afford to pay Suzuki and Ian Happ, another soon-to-be free agent. Also of note: Kevin Alcántara has been knocking on the door for a while. The uber-talented outfield prospect needs to clean up his hit tool, but Chicago needs to open the door fully to Alcántara sooner than later.

This is an obvious swing for the Dodgers, whose connection to Japan should make L.A. a comfortable landing spot for Suzuki. He'd join a roster that features fellow countrymen Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Rōki Sasaki. Meanwhile, with Teoscar Hernández struggling (and hurt), the Dodgers could look for a more proven third outfielder next to Andy Pagés and Tucker. There's a lot of excitement around 28-year-old Ryan Ward, but Suzuki has a much stronger résumé.

With Josue De Paula and Zhyir Hope — two of the best prospects in MLB — on accelerated timelines, L.A. has built-in replacements if or when Suzuki leaves as a free agent after the season. Chicago, meanwhile, supplements a battered rotation with 27-year-old fireballer River Ryan, who has torn through Triple-A competition this season after multiple years in Tommy John purgatory.

Dodgers can target OF Byron Buxton

Bryon Buxton - Minnesota Twins | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If the Dodgers really want to flip the bird to the rest of MLB, Byron Buxton would be the ultimate deadline acquisition (aside from maybe Skubal). Buxton still has two extra years under contract at an extremely affordable rate relative to his production ($15 million AAV). The 32-year-old is one of the hottest bats in baseball at the moment, with 22 home runs and a .927 OPS (151 OPS+).

The Twins aren't completely out of the Wild Card race because the American League is a dumpster fire, but it's clear Minnesota is not built to imminently contend. Their 2025 deadline fire sale showed as much. Buxton has a no-trade clause and has resisted trade buzz in the past, but Minnesota's directionless trajectory — plus the front office's poor handling of trade rumors last offseason — could open the door for a move.

One has to imagine Buxton would think long and hard about a potential move to Los Angeles, where he'd be in the driver's seat for his first World Series title. Instead of propping up a meek Twins lineup, he'd suddenly have the protection of Will Smith, Freddie Freeman and other superstars, presumably batting second in a loaded order behind reigning two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers can bump Buxton to a corner outfield spot as he ages into his mid-30s, with Pagés rounding into form as an elite defensive center fielder. Buxton would probably probably land in left, with Tucker manning right.

Minnesota receives a potential superstar replacement in Hope, who's on track for a 2027 debut. Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez are also nearing their MLB debuts, so Minnesota's outfield of the future would be set. Emil Morales, a 19-year-old shortstop with gaudy power, and 22-year-old Adam Serwinowski, a big southpaw with a plus-plus fastball and slider, round out a compelling package.

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