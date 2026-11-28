The Charlotte Hornets lost their sixth straight and fell to 4-13 with a defeat in their final NBA Cup game against the Chicago Bulls. You couldn't script a much worse start to the post-LaMelo Ball era, with Kon Knueppel injured and Brandon Miller buckling under the weight of his new responsibilities.

Charlotte ranks 18th in defensive rating but dead last in offensive rating, with a combined 28th-ranked net rating (-10.1). Worst of all, the Hornets aren't fun-bad, like they've been in the past. This team is a tough watch almost every night. It's much too early to litigate the Ball trade, but he's driving a ton of success in Minnesota right now. The Hornets were always prioritizing the future over the present, but in this age of NBA Draft lottery relegation, Charlotte could use a pick-me-up right now. Let's explore a few potential trade options.

Hornets-Rockets trade for Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard - Houston Rockets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fred VanVleet's return (plus the Marcus Smart signing) has relegated former No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard to a more marginal role in the Houston Rockets rotation. He's averaging 8.7 points and 2.6 assists on 51.0 percent true shooting, in just 19.8 minutes per game.

That reads as a perfect buy-low opportunity for a team in Charlotte's position. Sheppard is not necessarily the drink-stirrer these Hornets need, but he's a lightning-bolt shooter with the secondary playmaking chops (and sparkling 9.3 TOV%) to grease the wheels on the NBA's worst offense. Plus, at 22 years old, Sheppard still has much room to grow. He was a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate just last season.

The Rockets won't abandon Sheppard for nothing, but a 2027 first-round pick from Dallas (top-3 protected) and three future second-round picks — plus a temporary backcourt replacement in Dennis Schroder — should get Houston on the phone, at the very least.

Hornets-Thunder trade for Nikola Topic

Nikola Topic - Oklahoma City Thunder | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More modest but potentially quite impactful, the Hornets should investigate a potential trade for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic. A lottery pick in 2024, Topic has played a total of 13 games and 194 minutes since arriving in OKC. No player has dealt with more on the injury front, including a torn ACL, testicular cancer and even back surgery. Still, at 21 years old, there's hope for Topic to finally break into a real role away from the Thunder's loaded backcourt.

The injury report has completely nuked OKC this season, but guard is their one position of strength. Topic is stuck behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Alex Caruso and Bennett Stirtz, all of whom are playing important minutes. That does not even account for the injured Cason Wallace, fresh off signing a huge nine-figure extension.

The Hornets can give Topic the keys to the second unit and see what happens. He's a tall point guard, which is en vogue; he's also a walking paint touch, able to mix speeds, hit the turbo and attack the lane with impressively dexterous footwork. The Hornets need somebody who can consistently create and extend advantages. If the price of rolling the dice on Topic is only a couple second-round picks, it could turn into a stroke of absolute brilliance.

Hornets-Kings trade for Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The early returns on the Naz Reid experience aren't very positive, to be frank, but his body of work should mean other teams are still interested. If the Hornets want to buy low on an established star, it's harder to buy any lower than Domantas Sabonis, whose desire to leave the Sacramento Kings — paired with their desire to move on — is the NBA's most open secret.

Sabonis has his shortcomings, primarily as a defender, but he's still an elite rebounder on both ends of the floor, with a verve for playmaking that could spark something for a stagnant Hornets offense. Sabonis is not the load-bearing creator he once was, but he can still set up shop in the mid-post and spray passes to teammates in motion. His ability to work two-man actions with Brandon Miller, Coby White and, eventually, Kon Knueppel could become a new staple for the Hornets.

Moreover, Sabonis' $45 million AAV contract expires after next season. Reid still has two extra years on his deal, plus a player option. Grant Williams' expiring contract makes the money work, but this is a short-term commitment for the Hornets. Worse comes to worst, Sabonis will be much easier to re-trade in the summer, which he's entering the final year of his deal.

Hornets-Magic trade for Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Hornets want to swing for the fences, it's hard to imagine a more appealing option right now than Franz Wagner. It's unclear if the Orlando Magic would even remotely entertain a Wagner trade, but breaking up that duo with Paolo Banchero is a logical next step. The Magic would probably prefer to trade Banchero — and the Hornets can look into that, too — but Wagner is the better all-around player and Charlotte should be more willing to pay a premium for his services.

Wagner has another three years on his rookie-scale max contract after this season, so the Hornets can lock him in as their new cornerstone. He's on the same timeline as Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, with the latter still on his rookie deal for two more years. Wagner has increased his playmaking footprint this season with Banchero out, averaging a career high in points (24.2), rebounds (7.0) and assists (8.1), without sacrificing his excellent defensive effort nor spiking his turnover rate (his 1:17 assist-to-usage ratio lands in the 97th percentile, per Cleaning the Glass).

If the Magic decide to trade Wagner, it's because a) the current formula still isn't working and b) because he has a troublesome injury history. The Hornets just traded LaMelo Ball for partially the same reason, but Wagner's incredible defense and relentless downhill pressure are traits Ball simply did not offer. The Magic add shooting in Grayson Allen, a rookie big man with elite rebounding metrics in Hannes Steinbach, and Dennis Schroder as salary filler — plus three future first-round picks.

Charlotte has one of the deepest asset reserves in the NBA after the Ball trade, which in theory opens the door for a blockbuster of this nature. A Wagner trade does not completely strip the Hornets of long-term flexibility. It's a worthy consideration.